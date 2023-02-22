We Asked ChatGPT For Tips For Booking Cheap Flights In Canada & The Hacks Are Too Good
Thinking of taking a trip? If you're wondering how you can find the best deals and snag cheap flights from Canada, an AI system may have the answers.
We asked ChatGPT for tips Canadians can use to find the best flight deals on trips from Canada, and you'll definitely want to take note of these before booking a flight.
From the best day to book your trip to the cheapest day to travel, here are seven tips for scoring a sweet deal on your vacation, according to ChatGPT.
Sign up for email alerts
One way ChatGPT says you can get the lowest price on flights is by signing up for email alerts.
"Airlines often send out alerts about sales and promotions to their email subscribers, so sign up to receive alerts from the airlines you're interested in," it says.
This way, you'll be the first to know if an airline is suddenly offering a deal on cheap flights.
Some of the airlines you may want to sign up for alerts for include Air Canada, Flair Airlines, and Swoop.
Consider a different airport
"Depending on where you're traveling to, flying to an alternative airport could be cheaper than flying to the main airport," says ChatGPT. And it turns out that the opposite can also be true.
For instance, flying from Abbotsford, B.C., to Hamilton on March 31, 2023, with Swoop would cost you $119 one way, but flying to Toronto Pearson Airport instead on the same day results in a much lower price of $69.
So, if there are different options for airports in your destination, it may be worth comparing prices to see which location gives you the best deal.
Compare prices and policies
"It's important to note that the cheapest airline may not always be the best option for you," says the AI.
It notes that although low-cost airlines offer cheaper prices than other carriers, some may have "strict baggage policies, charge extra fees for services such as seat selection or in-flight meals, and may not fly to certain destinations."
It's recommended that travellers compare the offerings of low-cost airlines in Canada before booking a trip.
Remember the best time to book flights
The best time to book a flight will vary depending on where you're going and when, but there is a "general rule" you can use to get the best price on flights, according to ChatGPT.
"It is recommended to book your flight at least 4-6 weeks in advance to get the best deals," it says.
"Booking your flight too far in advance (more than 6 months) or too close to your travel date (less than 2 weeks) can result in higher prices."
Additionally, it says that airlines tend to release their lowest fares around 4 to 6 weeks before the flight departs, so this may be the best time to book your trip.
Remember the best day to book flights
Now that you know how far in advance to book, you can further increase your chances of getting a great deal by booking your flight on a certain day of the week.
According to the AI, it's recommended that travellers looking to score a great price book their flight on a weekday, rather than the weekend, especially on Tuesday or Wednesday.
"This is because airlines often release their weekly sales and promotions on Monday evenings, which means that other airlines may lower their prices to compete," it says.
On the other hand, it says that you may find higher prices when booking a flight on a weekend (from Friday to Sunday) as there is "typically more demand for flights during these days."
Travel on the cheapest day to fly in Canada
According to ChatGPT, the cheapest day to fly in Canada can vary on a few factors, but, in general, you'll want to avoid travelling on the weekend.
"Weekdays (Monday through Thursday) tend to be cheaper than weekends (Friday through Sunday) for domestic flights in Canada," the AI says.
"This is because most people prefer to travel on weekends, so airlines often raise their prices during those days."
Book through discount travel agencies
"Travel agencies such as Expedia, CheapOair, and Flight Centre specialize in offering discounted airfares and vacation packages," says ChatGPT.
The AI says that booking through these kinds of travel platforms can get you "exclusive deals that you may not find elsewhere."
According to ChatGPT, some of the best discount travel agencies in Canada include Flight Centre, Expedia, Red Tag, Travel Nation and CheapOair.
