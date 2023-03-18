I Asked ChatGPT If I Should Move To The US & Here's Why It Says I Should Ditch Canada
And where in America it thinks I should move. 🇺🇸
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Is the U.S. a better place to live than Canada? Many Canucks have likely considered whether or not it's worth moving to the U.S. from Canada — myself among them.
While I can't imagine leaving Canada and its culture behind, I've wondered if my career, money and lifestyle would benefit from a move south of the border.
To answer my questions, I ensued the help of ChatGPT and all of its infinite wisdom.
If you're not familiar with it already, ChatGPT is an artificially intelligent software model that can answer questions and generate content that's conversational and seems like it's written by a real person.
Developed by OpenAI, the AI model has been used for things like writing cover letters, emails and even creating the thesis for a master's degree.
I gave ChatGPT some information about me to help inform its answer. For one thing, my age (27), where I currently live (in the GTA in Ontario, Canada) and what I do (writer).
I also gave it details about the kinds of places and things I enjoy (cityscapes, having lots of things to do, cultural sites like museums) to help it answer the question of where in the U.S. I should live.
For my question, I specifically asked ChatGPT why it would benefit me to move to the U.S. from a financial perspective.
Here's why ChatGPT said a move to the U.S. could be just what this Canuck needs.
One reason the AI model thinks a move to the U.S. may be beneficial is job opportunities.
"The United States is home to many major publishers, news outlets, and media companies, which could offer you more job opportunities as a writer," said the AI. "There may also be more freelance writing opportunities in the United States."
This has definitely been something I've considered in the past — it's hard to say definitively whether or not there are actually more opportunities south of the border for those in writing and editing, but it does seem like cities like New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles may have more to offer than major cities in Canada.
On the same note, the AI also said that higher salaries may be a factor.
"Depending on the type of writing you do and the location in the United States, you may be able to earn a higher salary than you would in Canada," it said.
"The United States has a large and diverse media industry, with many major publishers and media outlets headquartered in cities like New York and Los Angeles."
ChatGPT also noted that the U.S. has a lower overall tax burden than Canada, which could result in more take-home pay.
Another very attractive quality of life in the U.S. that many may already be aware of is the cost of living.
"Depending on where you choose to live in the United States, the cost of living may be lower than in Canada," ChatGPT said.
"For example, some cities in the southern or midwestern United States have a lower cost of living than major Canadian cities like Toronto or Vancouver."
With Canada as a whole currently dealing with what might be a higher-than-ever cost of living, that definitely sounds like a good reason to move.
As for where I should go, ChatGPT highlighted a few U.S. cities that could offer "a vibrant cultural scene, plenty of things to do, and potential financial benefits as a writer."
The AI model listed New York City as one of the contenders, citing its "thriving media industry" and " incredible arts and culture scene," as reasons it might appeal to me, and I have to say that it was spot-on with this option — would I live in New York City? In a heartbeat!
ChatGPT also suggested Los Angeles, partly because of its "thriving arts and culture scene."
"It's also a great place to live if you enjoy a warm climate and outdoor activities," it said. Interestingly, I didn't include any mention of warmer climates or outdoor activities when I asked my question, but this result is also spookily accurate for those reasons.
The AI also thought Chicago might suit my lifestyle, given that it's a "major center for the arts, with many museums, theaters, and music venues," and offers "a more affordable option than some of the larger coastal cities like New York or Los Angeles."
I've definitely considered the idea of living in Chicago, so this suggestion is also right on the money.
Overall, ChatGPT made a great case for moving to the U.S. — at least, in my eyes.
In theory, I could definitely see myself living in the cities that ChatGPT suggested, and its reasoning behind making a move to the U.S. is more than convincing. Will I follow through with its suggestions though? Probably not.
However, I'm impressed with how much it was able to discern about me from the info I provided and how it was able to use this to make the suggestions it did.
If you're considering a move (within Canada or elsewhere) it could be the tool you need to help you make your decision!