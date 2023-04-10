A Canadian TikToker Used ChatGPT To Create A Personalized Meal Plan & It's Genius (VIDEO)
Another instance of letting AI do the hard work for you. 🤖
If you're looking for ways to hack your life with AI, a Canadian TikToker has just shared a really handy tip.
Toronto TikToker @mellyssalise shared how she used ChatGPT to create a personalized meal plan and shopping list and the idea is genius.
"If you're not using ChatGPT like this, this is what you need to go do," Méllyssa said in a video posted on April 1.
She explains in the video that she asked ChatGPT to make her a meal plan that is "endometriosis friendly," and "good for hormone imbalances."
For those who (somehow) still don't know, ChatGPT is an artificially intelligent software model that can answer questions and generate content that's conversational and seems like it was written by a real person.
Developed by OpenAI, the model can be used to write things like cover letters for jobs, professional emails or even the thesis for a master's degree, and can also share tips for things like finding cheap flights or where to relocate.
After inputting her request, Méllyssa explained that ChatGPT gave her one day's worth of meals. She then asked, "Can you give me seven days' worth of meals?"
"It does that, but it felt like a lot of food," she said. "So I was like 'Can we make sure each day is 1,700 calories?'"
ChatGPT updated the meal plan, making it "better and better," she said.
"Then I asked it to incorporate snacks every day," she said. She also explained that she clarified in her message to the AI that she doesn't like tuna, which ChatGPT took into consideration when updating her meal plan.
"Basically, I just kept giving input until I liked the seven days' worth of meals, lunches," she says. She explained that the AI is so smart that it was able to even plan for leftovers.
"If I had salmon for dinner on Day 6, then Day 7, for lunch, it says 'leftover salmon,'" she explained.
Once she was happy with the meals ChatGPT had laid out, she instructed the AI to make her a grocery list.
She said that the list it gave her had "every single ingredient," necessary, and was even categorized.
"For grocery lists and meal ideas -- that's where it comes in handy," she said of the AI.
And she's right -- instead of trying to come up with meal plans and looking up recipes and finding ingredients yourself, you can let ChatGPT do all the hard work for you and even make it personalized to your dietary restrictions and preferences.
In a follow-up video, she shared that she had ChatGPT put her meal plan in a table format and gave viewers a closer look at the list.
People in the comments on the clip were rightfully impressed, with one person noting that they tried the hack for themselves.
"I just used that. Thank you for this tip. I also even added what I had in my fridge or freezer," they wrote.
"I actually did this and said I really like Indian and Pakistani cuisine and it gave me the most amazing meal plan that you just don't find on the net!" said another commenter.
Another person said that they included their budget, which ChatGPT then took into consideration when making the grocery list.
One commenter pointed out that the tip is great for saving money too, as "some people pay like $100 plus for a meal plan."
Some people in the comments recommended fact-checking ChatGPT's recommendations and even checking in with a nutritionist to verify the advice.
Still, this sounds like another great way to let ChatGPT take care of the hard work in life. Although it remains to be seen if the AI is a good cook!