A TikToker Shared A Hack For Applying To '200 Jobs In 2 Days' & Here's How To Do It
If you find the hardest part of searching for a job in Canada the often lengthy application process, this one's for you.
A person on TikTok recently shared a tip for applying to jobs that they said allows them to apply to more than 200 positions in just two days.
Jerry Lee, a career consultant who posts job tips on TikTok @jerryjhlee, shared a clip showing his hack for applying to hundreds of jobs in very little time.
"I've noticed that the most annoying part about applying to a job is filling the same information in over and over and over," he begins the video.
He shared that he uses a Google Chrome extension to make the process way simpler.
"What I do is I use Simplify, which automatically uploads your resume, email, location and everything else, so that all you have to do is click 'submit.'"
Lee also showed his method for speeding up the process of answering job-specific questions, such as describing an experience you had that makes you right for the role.
For this, Lee uses ChatGPT, an artificially intellgent model that can answer questions.
"Go on to your resume and copy everything [and] paste it into GPT," Lee says. He shows that you'll need to copy the application question and paste it into the AI too.
ChatGPT then creates a response, which you can copy and paste into the application field.
"So, now, every job application should take you no more than a minute," Lee says in the clip.
If you're wondering whether these tips actually work, Lee shared in a comment on the video that he heard back from seven jobs in just the first two days after applying.
While many people in the comments of the clip seemed to be impressed by the tactics Lee shared, others were less enthusiastic.
"It's all fun and games 'til they call you and you don't know what position you're applying for," said one person.
"Then people wonder why companies never respond to applicants," said another commenter.
The hack, however, definitely looks like it'll help speed up the application process, which might be a needed thing at a time when many Canadians are looking for a new job.
According to a survey by employment company Robert Half, half of Canadian workers plan to look for a new job in the next six months, with many Gen Z and millennials, in particular, planning to look for new work.
