This Dream Job Will Pay You $10K To Travel & Make TikToks From Around The World
You don't have to be an influencer to apply.
If you're in need of a job, love to travel and create TikTok videos, then this job posting may be perfect for you.
A property rental company is looking for a TikTok content creator to travel around the world and stay in its fully-furnished properties all while getting paid to create social media content.
Blueground says its resident TikTok content creator will be responsible for uploading 15-20 videos a month and you don't already have to be an influencer to apply.
The ideal candidate is a "TikTok extraordinaire that never tires of the potential to connect with audiences in new & inspiring ways."
The job posting says you must also love to travel and have certain technical skills like setting up a tripod, using a ring light, knowing your way around video editing and talking on camera.
You'll also be asked to show some of your TikTok content during the interview process.
The position will be a three-month gig with a possible extension and it does come with some requirements.
Interested applicants must be based in the continental U.S. with a valid passport and they must have their summer free to dedicate to the position.
The job will start on May 1, 2023, and will continue until August 1, 2023.
In addition to applying online, Blueground says applicants must also submit a creative and unique video explaining "why you want the job" and "why you believe you can do the Blueground brand justice."
The job pays $10,000 a month, which comes to a total of $30,000 over the three months.
Along with the salary, the content creator will also be allocated an additional budget to spend on flying to some "cool locations."
The deadline to apply is April 6, 2023.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.