This Couple's Dream Job Will Pay You To Live On A 'Wee' Scottish Island & 'Humour' Is Required
Live off the grid on an island full of deer!
A new job posting in Scotland promises to give one couple the island experience of a lifetime, and it sounds like it'll either be a total blast or weird AF.
Either way, you'll have a good story if you land the gig.
The island of Rona is looking to hire a couple as live-in workers at an off-the-grid estate that's only accessible by boat, and no, this is not the setup for a movie or a Victorian novel.
Instead, the successful candidates will spend their time helping to manage the island's holiday estates and large population of deer.
"We’re looking for an enthusiastic Estate Worker and partner who will really throw themselves into our island life and outdoor work," Bill Cowie, the island's manager and your potential boss, told Edinburgh Live. "Someone just like the island itself – self-sufficient, resilient and perhaps a little rugged. The island is our home and living, and we know the right candidate will fall in love with it just as we have.”
The posting on the HIJOBS website does not list the exact salary package, but it does say that your accommodations will be covered and you'll live in a "beautiful location with outstanding views of the sea."
Applicants must be "competent or willing to learn" the skills needed to manage the island's boats, solar panels, generators, digger, machinery and various properties.
The posting also list various personal attributes that you need to land the gig, including:
- reliable
- resilient
- competent
- enthusiastic
- happy in remote areas for long periods
- sense of humour
- sociable with guests, visitors and colleagues
You're also expected to be comfortable with managing the island's population of about 180 deer, which are part of a "flourishing venison business," according to the posting.
The island itself is located between the isle of Skye and the west coast of Scotland, and measures just a few kilometres long by about 1 kilometre wide.
Rona's website describes it as a "wee isle" with a "wild and rugged" terrain that includes "Magical mossy and rich woodland, secret lochs and rocky hills," plus "hidden wooded depths" for you to roam.
It's also a great place to watch the stars, catch the norther lights, spot dolphins off the coast or just enjoy being away from modern life.
If you're not ready to pull up roots and stay on the island, you can still book one of its cottages for later this year. The website shows that prices start at £895 for a week in one of the cottages, plus the cost of the boat ride to and from the island.
If you are planning to apply for the live-role, you can do so by sending Cowie a resume and cover letter.