You Can Get Paid $5K To Take Travel Photos With Your Best Friend & It Includes A Free Trip
It sounds like the ultimate dream job!
A new job posting is offering to fly two best friends for an all-expenses paid trip to a beautiful destination of their choice this summer.
Flytographer, a platform that connects travellers with local photographers around the world, is hiring its first-ever "chief memory makers" and it sounds like the ultimate dream job for two besties.
According to the press release, the best friends will be paid $5,000 USD to travel together to a Flytographer destination of their dreams.
So if you've ever wanted to go to France, Greece, or Italy, now's your chance!
The friends will be responsible for making and capturing "as many memories as possible with a Flytographer photoshoot" which will be featured on the company's Instagram account.
Along with the photo shoot, the chief memory makers will also be required to document their trip with their own pictures and videos.
The chosen candidates will be in charge of planning their trip, the press release says.
In addition to the $5,000, the company will also cover the duo's roundtrip airfare and week-long hotel accommodation.
The job posting was inspired by the company's 10-year anniversary.
“My hope for the role is that the Chief Memory Makers will live out Flytographer’s mission to create memories while traveling that will last a lifetime and have photos that capture the magic of the entire experience,” Flytographer's founder Nicole Smith said in the release.
"Flytographer has captured thousands of best friend photoshoots since the company began 10 years ago, so we often see behind the lens how special traveling with your best friend can be."
“We encourage BFFs of all types, including mother-daughter duos, spouses, siblings, college roommates and neighbors, to apply.”
Anyone who is interested needs to hurry with their application as this is the last week to apply.
As part of the application, you will need to explain why you and your best friend should be hired for the position.
Applicants will also need to include credentials such as links to their social media accounts and they will need to disclose what their dream destination is.
The job is open to people in the U.S. and Canada.
Applications close on May 15, 2023.
The chief memory makers will be required to complete their trip by August 31.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.