This Summer Job Offers $6K A Month To Work On A Yacht & The Perks Are Incredible
You'll feel like you're in an episode of Below Deck.
Travelling around the South of France on a yacht and getting paid to do it will probably sound like a dream job for a lot of people.
Luckily, a company has a job opening onboard a superyacht this summer and the gig involves a lot of incredible perks on top of the over USD $6,000 a month pay.
Morgan & Mallet Yacht Crew Agency, a luxury recruitment company, is looking for a "young and enthusiastic" person to become a stewardess on a yacht sailing around the South of France.
The employee will be tasked with doing a variety of roles around the ship including serving meals and drinks to guests, setting and clearing tables and ensuring things are kept neat and tidy.
The stewardess will also work closely with other members of the crew to ensure the smooth operation of the yacht, including assisting with docking and undocking and participating in safety drills and procedures.
The job will pay roughly $6,000 USD/$8,000 CAD a month and also includes a benefits package, food and accommodation.
The employee will also have the chance to earn tips as high as $1,600 per charter, according to the job posting.
A free round-trip flight back home will be taken care of as well.
The employment opportunity is a seasonal position and will require the person to travel anywhere between three to six months for multiple charters.
Another huge perk of the job is that the chosen candidate will get to explore the surrounding areas of Antibes, France, in their spare time.
A representative with Morgan & Mallet Yacht Crew Agency tells Narcity the role is open to both people in the U.S. and Canada.
To be eligible for the position, the candidate must be at least 18 years of age and must have some form of previous hospitality experience, like working in a restaurant or bar.
The person will also need to be physically fit to ensure they can handle the demands of the job.
Anyone who is interested is required to fill out a form online and provide their resume and a photo that's no more than three months old.
The rep with the agency says yachting season traditionally begins at the end of June, but the exact timeline of the job will be confirmed closer to when the schedule is set.
Applications close on May 26, 2023.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
