This Company Will Pay You $1K To Watch TikTok Videos & Here's How To Apply For The Job
Get paid to scroll through TikTok!
If you spend a lot of time scrolling through TikTok every day, you may want to consider applying for a job that will pay you to do just that.
Ubiquitous, an influencer marketing company, is hiring three TikTok watchers and the job pays $1,000 for 10 hours of work.
The company says the three people who are chosen for the position will be tasked with scrolling through the social media platform over three days and will have to fill out a document with any emerging trends they see come up.
The candidates will then be asked to post a video on the social media platform of their choice talking about the job.
Anyone who is interested in applying simply needs to fill out the application online and give a brief explanation as to why they deserve the job.
The only requirements for the position are that you must be over 18, you must have a TikTok account and you must have some form of an active social media presence.
“We’re not looking for an expert or a TikTok connoisseur, we’re just looking for someone who uses TikTok fairly frequently and has an active social media presence of their own,” Jeremy Boudinet, VP of Growth at Ubiquitous, said in a press release.
This isn't the first time Ubiquitous has hired a TikTok watcher.
In a press release, Ubiquitous says the company received over 50,000 applications when it opened up the position the first time and decided to bring it back and make it bigger than ever.
The company says the winner of the first TikTok-watching job was Rosella Cruz, a student who has around 75,000 followers on the social media platform.
“My mom found the job online, and I’m somebody that spends all my days doing TikTok. I love content," Cruz said in the press release.
"I knew I wanted to be a content creator since I was younger, and I spend all my day on TikTok anyways, so I felt like this was an opportunity to make money and learn more while doing something that I love.”
Ubiquitous says applicants can boost their chances of getting one of the positions by tweeting @ubiquitousofficial why they would be perfect for the job.
Applications are now open and will close on May 31.
