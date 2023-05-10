A Hotel In Aruba Is Hiring A Social Media Content Creator & You Get To Live There For Free
It's a dream job!
A hotel in Aruba is hiring and a massive perk of the job is that the new employee will get to live at the boutique hotel for free.
Boardwalk Boutique Hotel Aruba is looking for a social media content creator for a one-month residency program and it sounds like a dream job.
In a press release, the Caribbean boutique hotel says it's looking for a creative person to showcase the "barefoot luxury experiences at the hotel and off-the-beaten-path adventure in Aruba."
The selected candidate will also have access to all the amenities available on-site, including all the different "casitas" which feature spacious patios with a hammock and barbecue.
There are also two pools, a spa, a white sandy Palm Beach area and a brand-new restaurant called The Coco Café.
A representative with the hotel tells Narcity the job will involve creating content for the hotel's "stock file" which will entail taking photos, videos and drone footage of the hotel and Aruba.
They will also be required to assist the marketing team by helping them make reels, stories and posts on the hotel's various social media channels.
Aside from getting to live at the hotel, the person who lands the gig will also have airfare covered, get a rental car to travel around the island, and will also get spending money to use on groceries, gas, etc.
The candidate will also get a One Happy Workation visa, which will allow them to stay on the island for up to three months.
Tess Gerdemann completed the residency last year and it sounds like she had an incredible experience.
“Boardwalk was my home away from home for over a month where I really felt like a local grilling fish on the bbq on my patio, hanging out in my hammock while reading a good book or doing yoga and listening to the birds,” she said in a video posted on the hotel's website.
Gerdemann also highlighted the island's two completely different sides.
"The southern coastline is calm with bright white sand and turquoise waters while the northern coast is rocky with deserts and dark rough sea," she said in the clip.
"You can go snorkelling and hiking on the same day which I love. Both parts are so beautiful."
According to the press release, Boardwalk Boutique Hotel Aruba is a locally owned and family-run property with 46 Caribbean-style casitas on a historic coco plantation.
“We are thrilled to be offering this incredible opportunity once again,” Shari Sield, the sales and marketing manager at Boardwalk Boutique Hotel Aruba, said in the release.
“We can't wait to see what this year's content creator will come up with to showcase our hotel and our island.”
Anyone who is interested in the position has until June 30, 2023, to apply and can do so by filling out a form online.
The hotel rep tells Narcity the application is open to people worldwide.
In terms of eligibility requirements, the rep says the candidate should have some, but not necessarily all, of the following skills: photography, videography, piloting a drone, editing, taking underwater photos and videos, marketing and social media experience.
The chosen candidate will be announced on August 7, 2023 and will be asked to start the residency sometime in September or October depending on their schedule.