FedEx Is Hiring A Bunch Of Remote US Jobs With Huge Pay & You Can Make Up To $980K/Year
You won't be delivering packages!
With the rise in remote jobs over the past three years, more and more companies are looking for valuable workers who can do a great job from the comfort of their homes, including FedEx.
The transportation company currently has a bunch of high-paying positions that will allow you to work from your house while making over six figures a year in salary — and you'll never have to deliver a package since these roles are in the corporate division.
Some remote jobs FedEx offers right now have pay ranges from $280k to a whopping $980K, and while that isn't guaranteed if you get a role, the benefits you would receive include healthcare plans, paid time off, parental leave, paid holidays, and discounts on leisure travel.
So let's take a look at some of the remote jobs FedEx needs fulfilling right now:
Data Analyst
Salary: $280,176 - $425,360
Who should apply: If you're a techie with a bachelor's degree in computer science, or a quantitative discipline, experience in Data Governance, and two years of work experience in data analysis, you might have a fun time in this role.
As a data analyst at FedEx, you’ll be responsible for designing and implementing processes and solutions associated with a wide variety of data and evaluating current state metadata capture strategies, among other responsibilities remediating data management and data governance concerns.
Cyber Security
Salary: $390,780 - $708,968
Who should apply: If you are an analytical and creative problem-solver interested in making a difference in cyber security and have at least a bachelor's degree in computer science, FedEx wants to hear from you.
It's preferred if you have five years of experience in IT information security and the ability to demonstrate good judgment since you will be responsible for creating cyber-intelligence solutions, researching any attempts to compromise security, and designing countermeasures.
Brand Design Lead
Salary: $426,192 - $647,088
Who should apply: This upper-level role is looking for someone "highly skilled" and experienced in brand design to lead FedEx's visual identity development. This person should also be a great team leader with at least five years of experience in visual design and a bachelor's degree.
You will have "minimal supervision" as you lead the development and execution of strategies for the marketing department.
Sr. Attorney
Salary: $491,891 - $983,783
Who should apply: FedEx is looking for experienced practicing attorneys with at least six years of experience to provide legal counsel to the company. You should have knowledge of injury and litigation law, especially.
There are currently three of these super high-paying positions open right now!