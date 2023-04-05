Pinterest Is Hiring Cool Remote Jobs In The US That Will Pay You Up To $310K/Year
Most positions have no degree required!
Calling all Pinterest lovers! If you just can't get enough of the social media app, its corporate side is currently hiring for some pretty cool remote jobs with impressive six-figure pay.
The Pinterest headquarters in San Fransisco, CA is looking to fill about 28 work-from-home positions in the United States for departments such as finance, marketing, and IT.
While some roles have huge salaries of up to $310K, they do vary based on position and previous experience. However, every Pinterest employee can enjoy so many benefits, including comprehensive medical insurance, paid time off, retirement plans, and paid parental leave.
So here's a look at some of the cool remote jobs that Pinterest is hiring for right now:
Content Designer, Shop
Salary: $109,500—$164,200
Who should apply: If you have a knack for IT and building products using UI language, you might enjoy designing for Pinterest's Content Design team. You would be responsible for working on a team to make the app easier for consumers to use.
There's no degree required, but a candidate should have at least two-plus years in product content design and a portfolio of your work.
Senior Associate, Business Operations & Strategy
Salary: $109,500—$164,200
Who should apply: Pinterest's Business Operations & Strategy team wants to add a team leader with a talent for "getting stuff done" when it comes to the development of the company.
The Senior Associate has tasks like addressing "strategic questions and critical business initiatives" and managing forecast models to deliver on data metric KPIs. They are looking for someone with three years of experience in a similar role. Another one where no degree is required!
Product Manager, Payments
Salary: $145,700—$218,600
Who should apply: If you're a finance whiz, Pinterest might want to hear from you about filling the product manager position that is responsible for developing the payment platform on the app.
Someone with a passion for the billing and payments "ecosystem" and at least five years of similar job experience would fit the position best.
Group Creative Director
Salary: $207,500—$311,200
Who should apply: This is one of Pinterest's most high-paying remote jobs offered right now, and it's searching for someone with over ten years as a leader in a "globally recognized" ad agency, as well as an "award-winning portfolio" of work.
Perhaps all the requirements and the huge salary because the creative director works directly with the Vice President Creative Director to reach global audiences with "culturally-relevant" ad campaigns for Pinterest.