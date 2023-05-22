remote jobs

Amazon Is Hiring For A Bunch Of Remote US Jobs With Salaries Paying Up To $212K/Year

You won't be working in a warehouse or delivering packages!

An Amazon sign. Right: A remote employee working on a laptop.

Amazon has a ton of remote jobs in several departments across the United States with high-paying, six-figure salaries you could make working from the comfort of your own home.

The e-commerce giant has an array of work-from-home jobs to hire for around the United States in roles ranging from finance and sales to operations and IT. Salaries range from $56,900 to $212,800 a year, depending on the job title, and the applicant's experience.

Besides an at-home career with Amazon, all employees receive benefits like competitive salaries, the option to own stock and participate in 401(k) plans, insurance plans, paid parental leave, a flexible work schedule, and "ample" paid time off.

If a remote job at Amazon sounds like the ideal career path for you, let's take a look at a few that are paying in the six-figure range that you just might qualify for:

Operations Engineer

Salary: $61,300 - $126,400

Who should apply: This is an ideal remote job for those who are highly motivated, detail-oriented, and have a passion for engineering and optimization.

The Transportation Engineering Services (TES) Operations Engineer will support and contribute to Amazon's culture of innovation by leading "the lifecycle of challenging cross-functional projects, developing and delivering the next generation of sortation and distribution solutions."

Operations Engineers at Amazon are expected to have at least a Bachelor's degree in a STEM field and 3+ years of engineering experience to apply.

Apply on Amazon Jobs

Senior Risk Analyst

Salary: $56,900 - $128,800

Who should apply: The Senior Risk Analyst within their Risk Management team will work with and manage property damage claims for the company. This role isn't entirely remote, as you must be available to travel within the U.S. up to 25% of the time.

Individuals interested in the Senior Risk Analyst position must possess strong "working knowledge of commercial auto insurance policies," auditing abilities, and leadership skills. Candidates should also have a degree from a university and 5+ years of experience in a similar position handling property damage claims.

Apply on Amazon Jobs

Security Engineer II

Salary: $135,500 - $212,800

Who should apply: If you're a tech professional with stellar knowledge in offensive security, the Security Engineer II position with Amazon's Information Security Penetration Testing Team might be for you!

"In this role, you will attack Amazon’s services, applications, and websites to discover security issues and report them to our internal technology teams," the listing says.

The ideal candidate will have a technical background in offensive security, strong troubleshooting abilities, at least three years of experience in network security (or a similar security field), and a relevant bachelor's degree in computer science or a related field.

Apply on Amazon Jobs

Business Analyst

Salary: $59,500 - $143,100

Who should apply: The remote Business Analyst job with Amazon's Global Risk Management And Claims division is perfect for an analytical-minded individual with strong data reporting skills.

This role analyzes insurance and claims data to help business leaders make strategic decisions based on the findings, so you must have the ability to create and work with data visualization tools to present data to others in the company.

Someone with a bachelor's degree, 3+ years of tax or finance-related experience, and 3+ years in data reporting would fit this work-from-home career well.

Apply on Amazon Jobs

If you aren't finding the right job with Amazon, you could find the next best thing with one of these 11 other U.S. companies hiring for remote jobs right now, like UnitedHealth Group and PayPal.

