These 7 US Companies Are Hiring So Many Remote Jobs With Massive Six-Figure Pay
Some pay up to $700K!
For many Americans, working a remote job from the comfort of your cozy home sounds like the ultimate dream. After all, what's better than waltzing to your home office straight from bed and attending meetings in your PJ bottoms from time to time? Some could argue that there isn't much.
Fortunately for those people, there are plenty of well-known, big-name companies hiring remote positions across the United States with everything from entry-level to executive roles, and some have huge salaries.
With the onslaught of the pandemic in 2020, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that United States companies increased their remote workforce by a whopping 57%, and they're only increasing.
So let's take a look at the U.S. companies that are hiring a ton of remote workers right now:
Home Depot
Home Depot has about 124 full-time remote roles to fill in corporate departments such as customer service, managerial positions, IT, and Cyber security.
Some roles are paying up to $190K, and every Home Depot employee is guaranteed benefits via pay bonuses, paid parental leave, and employee discounts on shopping, groceries, and electronics. Oh! And you'll never step foot in the home improvement store for work!
Netflix
If you love watching Netflix, you might be interested in the 46 work-from-home positions the California-based company has available around America.
There's something in all types of departments like finance, data sciences, consumer products, and game design, with some positions, like a Data Analyst, making up to $750K a year. Along with parental leave and medical insurance, there's one extra benefit you might like to hear about:
"We don’t have a prescribed 9-to-5 workday, so we don’t have prescribed time off policies for salaried employees, either," Netflix's work-life philosophy states.See Netflix remote job postings here
CVS
CVS has a shocking 468 remote job positions to fill, from entry-level to managerial positions, in all sorts of departments, including customer service, finance, sales, and so much more.
Many of these positions have six-figure salaries of up to $160K a year or nice $5,000 sign-on bonuses when you get hired.See CVS remote job postings here
Pinterest lovers might like to know about the cool remote jobs its San Jose, CA corporate office is hiring for with salaries in the $300K range. Not to mention you can work — and pin — the day away from the comfort of your home.
If you have experience in finance, marketing, or IT, you could be a perfect fit for one of the 28 open positions in a range of entry-level and senior-level roles.See Pinterest remote job postings here
FedEx
Sick of manual labor? You won't be delivering packages if you apply for a remote job at FedEx. There are a few positions available with yearly salaries in the $200K range in different departments like legal counsel and IT.
Though you aren't guaranteed that substantial pay, all FedEx employees receive healthcare plans, paid time off, parental leave, paid holidays, and discounts on leisure travel.
ULTA Beauty
ULTA Beauty currently has a handful of remote jobs to fill, and while they aren't directly working with your fave makeup and haircare products, the beauty of the $190K salary you could earn might make up for it.
These work-from-home positions range from corporate strategy and information technology roles to finance and supply chain positions, so there's a range of things you might qualify for.See ULTA Beauty remote job postings here
PayPal
There's a wide range of remote jobs PayPal is hiring for right now, and like most of the previously mentioned companies, there are entry-level to executive positions available in departments like finance, marketing, and data input.
Some of these PayPal jobs pay salaries of over $280K, along with the benefits of healthcare plans, paid time off, family support, and other fun perks.See PayPal remote job postings here