This Remote Jury Duty Job Will Pay You To Rule On Cases & It’s Perfect For True Crime Fans
You could make up to $60 per case!
The words "jury duty" make many — save for true crime enthusiasts — cringe at the thought of sitting in a stuffy courtroom for hours. However, what if you could turn jury duty into a profitable remote side hustle job from the comfort of your home?
You can actually get paid for jury duty by becoming an online juror through Online Verdict's job opportunity to help review and "decide" real court cases.
We're talking up to $60 per case you take on as a juror. That’s an extra $600 in your pocket if you pick one of those cases every month, all from a remote side gig!
Reminder: you'll never have to step foot inside a courtroom.
As an online juror, you're basically being paid to read case summaries and answer verdict questions from local lawyers who want your reaction to their cases.
"Juror feedback is then used by the attorneys to discover the strengths and weaknesses of their case, the possible settlement value, and general attitudes and opinions about their case facts," the Online Verdict website states.
The pay officially ranges between $20-$60 per case depending on the time you'll spend reviewing, which can be 30 minutes or longer. You get to pick the cases you'd like to be an online juror for, so how much you make with this side hustle from home is basically all up to how many you choose, along with the number of cases available.
The mock trial cases are pulled from lawyers in your area that have asked Online Verdict for jurors to review a current case. It’s important to note that the cases you’ll be asked to review are cases in the court system, so you’ll be making an important contribution to the legal system. And the best part is that you’ll get paid for it!
Plus, online jury duty is flexible. On Online Verdict, you can choose how much time you want to spend on cases, and you can do it from anywhere with an internet connection. That means you can work in your pajamas or while sipping a cup of coffee at your favorite cafe.
Sound like a dream side gig? If you're over 18 years old, all you have to do is head to Online Verdict's website, enter a few demographic details, and wait for a case needing an online juror.
Though, if that sounds like an absolute snooze, and you want to get as far away from jury duty as possible, you might be interested in other fun remote side hustles like writing closed captions for up to $2,400 a year.