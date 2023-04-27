This Company Wants To Pay You To Play Video Games At Home & It's An Awesome Side Gig
Make your hobby a side hustle! 🎮
If you've been wanting to earn some extra cash on the side, look no further!
There are so many fun remote side hustles and unique work-from-home opportunities in the United States that will pay you to do the things you love to do, which includes video games.
PlaytestCloud, a German-based company, wants to pay Americans to test out new games from the comfort of their homes and make some extra bucks while doing so. That probably sounds like a gamer's version of heaven, so let's take a look at everything you need to know about the gig.
If you become a video game tester with PlaytestCloud, you can expect to earn $9 per 15-minute playtest and feedback survey that comes about "every other week." So, if you go by that calculation, you could rack up over $230 of extra cash in 26 weeks just for playing video games. Every payment will be processed over PayPal.
Now, people often question the legitimacy of being able to have fun and make money, but a Reddit discussion about PlaytestCloud from February 2023 showed people are enjoying it.
"I've been with Playtestcloud for almost two years, and the experience has been great. I've earned $155 so far, but only because I wasn't active for some time and just became active some months ago," u/UnrealWeirdo wrote in a post.
The tests you receive and the frequency depend on the demographic you fit in, so you can't always expect to receive something.
"To increase the likelihood of getting a playtest, it's best to keep your profile updated, especially the device you are using and your favorite and current games," the PlaytestCloud site reads.
This opportunity, as chill as this gig may sound, it's not as easy as simply signing up and playing games all day. Sometimes you will have to give spoken input to video game developers about your experience via an online interview.
If testing video games from your couch sounds like the best side hustle, you can learn more or sign up for an unpaid qualification test here.