This US Company Will Pay You To Read At Home & It's The Ultimate Side Hustle
You can make $1,800/year. 📚
Reading books is a favorite past-time for many Americans, and, fortunately, for bookworms, there are actually ways you can get paid some extra bucks to do so.
If that sounds like a dream, then you might be interested in applying to be a book reviewer for Kirkus Reviews. It's a freelance opportunity that pays people to read and write their evaluation of a self-published author's work.
It's a New York-based company and in this position, you will be sent around 1-2 novels per month, write a 350-word piece about it and make $40-$75 per novel depending on the quality of your analysis, according to Book Riot.
If Kirkus sends you two books in one month, and you earn $75 on each because your reviews are just that spectacular, that means you could make an extra $150 all for doing your beloved hobby, which equals $1,800/year.
To qualify, they are looking for "experienced book reviewers of English and Spanish-language titles." Applicants are required to send a resume, some writing samples and a list of specialized genres or topics they review when applying.
If you get the gig, you won't be able to choose what books you review, however, you are likely to be sent books on the topics you prefer.
Your writing will then be published in the Kirkus Reviews' bi-weekly magazine in its Indie section that showcases independent, self-published authors trying to get discovered.
Getting any sort of extra cash during these pricey times is so valuable, but earning some while doing something you love makes it all the better.