This Remote US Job Pays $100/Hr To Be A Wellness Teacher & Practice Healing At Home
Yoga teachers, astrologists, crystal healers, and about 1,200 positions can apply!
Feeling career burnout? Perhaps you can leave the stressful office environment behind for a much more peaceful remote position in the wellness industry.
True Healers offers a remote job that will pay Americans $100 an hour to practice wellness and holistic healing from the comfort of their own home.
This position promotes holistic alternatives to healthcare in a virtual environment, reaching clients all over the US through practices like yoga classes, crystal healing, life coaching, astrology, meditation, and over 1,200 other specialties.
However, as zen as this all sounds, you must have resume experience and a passion for one of the wellness specialties to qualify for the work-from-home job. Meaning if you claim to be certified in one of the healing areas, you must provide the appropriate licenses or certificates to practice your services.
The LA-based company also does not provide you with any equipment, so that means if you plan to teach yoga, you better have your own mat and accessories; if you wish to practice sound healing, you must have a singing bowl of your own; or if you wish to perform crystal healing, you better have that rose quartz ready to use.
The specifics vary depending on the position you want to take. However, all of True Healers' remote employees are required to communicate through phone, text, and video chat for their services.
If that $ 100-an-hour salary is looking pretty, and you want to find out if your wellness discipline could qualify for it, you can check out the application here.