This Remote Virtual Assistant Job Pays Up To $130K With 'Flexible' Work From Home Hours
Only some experience is required!
Working from home allows life to be a little less stressful because you're cutting out things like driving chaotic commutes or having to change out of PJ bottoms, to name a few.
Many American companies are currently hiring many remote positions, like Crowdstrike, a cybersecurity technology company looking to hire a virtual Executive Assistant in the United States, offering a salary range as huge as $150,000.
The Austin, TX-based company uses a "market-leading cloud-native platform" to provide security to its clients against cyberattacks.
Crowdstrike currently offers in-person jobs worldwide, but it also boasts a "remote-first culture" with positions with "competitive vacation and flexible working arrangements."
According to the Executive Assistant listing, this person would be responsible for tasks like managing calendars, completing special assignments, and supporting Crowdstrike's Vice Presidents, business partners, and other executive assistants.
"Some of the core responsibilities include managing schedules, booking travel, planning events and meetings, taking detailed minutes, and helping onboard new hires," the listing states.
The assistant position will receive health benefits, access to wellness and mental health programs, as well as paid parental leave.
The ideal candidate would have around 5-7 years of previous experience in a position supporting an executive, and a few of them must be at the vice president level. A bachelor's degree isn't necessarily needed, but one is preferred.
If you're thinking of applying, you also might want to ensure you're well-versed in PC skills using Microsoft Suite, like Word and Excel. If this sounds like the job for you, you can apply right here.