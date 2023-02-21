This Is The Average US Salary For 2023 & These Jobs Pay So Much More
Some states also pay higher than others. 💰
The United States is nicknamed "the land of opportunity" for its many businesses, financial ventures, and jobs that Americans all over the country hold to make a living for themselves.
A job's salary will determine some big life decisions, like whether you apply for a position or quit the current one you hold. So, what does the average salary in America look like in 2023, and what jobs are paying even more than that?
The median wage for a full-time job in the states is currently at $53,490 in one year, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. This is quite a bit more than in other countries like Canada, where the median salary is an estimated US$43,745.
A few jobs that pay similar to the national average, Jobted data shows, include roles like accountants ($56,930/year), high school teachers ($51,640/year), credit analysts ($54,640/year), and radiology technicians ($53,400/year).
However, some positions offer wages that trump the average but require some more experience or schooling.
A whopping 111% more than the average is a pharmacist, raking in around $112,800 yearly. Careers with a higher pay scale also include software engineers ($82,900/year), business operations managers ($76,313/year), and nurse practitioners ($96,285/year).
Average salaries even fluctuate depending on the state, and Indeed proves that some pay so much more than others. Perhaps, if you're looking to live in a place with the highest average pay, you will want to head to Massachusetts ($72,940) or New York ($70,460).