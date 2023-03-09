These 9 States Won't Tax Money From Your Salary & Here Are The Ones You Need To Avoid
California's rate is up to 13.3%. 😲
Americans are thick into tax season right now, and if your 2022 spending has you a little stressed out, you might be thinking of ways you can cut down on your taxes.
One way is by living in the few states that don't actually require their citizens to file personal income taxes at a state level — there are nine of them, to be exact.
Every U.S. state has different types of taxes they take out, like on people's properties they own or the products they buy.
Some of these states impose varying degrees of hefty tax rates upon the personal salaries and wages their citizens make, like California with a whopping bracket that reaches up to a 13% rate and Hawaii with 11%, according to Turbo Tax.
However, if you're looking to escape a state-level tax on your income, you might want to consider moving to Texas, Florida, Alaska, Tennessee, South Dakota, or Wyoming.
The American residents of the previously mentioned places don't have to worry about paying taxes to their home state, on top of what they already have to pay to the federal government, come April 15. However, beware, some of these spots, like the Lone Star State, are known to have some pricey property taxes or annoying state sales taxes like the Sunshine State.
Though if this current tax season has you at your wit's end, then you definitely should avoid moving to or living in the states that are known to have the absolute worst tax rates, like New Jersey (10.75%), Oregon (9.9%), Minnesota (9.85%), and of course, California (13.3%).