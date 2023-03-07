This Remote US Job Pays Up To $150K & You Don't Even Need A College Degree
There's also unlimited PTO.
If you're over grueling office life or facing intense commutes on a daily basis, it may be a sign to look for a remote job.
The United States has all types of companies with open remote positions for employees who want to experience the work-from-home way of life. One is Formstack, a software company currently hiring for a position with a salary of up to $150K.
The open position is for the Director of Customer Support. The director is responsible for things like leading the customer support team, developing policies to ensure customer satisfaction and handling any complicated issues with clients.
Formstack's job description also states, "You'll also work in tandem with the SVP of Customer Experience to tackle customer-focused initiatives and review and revise success initiatives towards reducing churn and driving upgrades."
The Director of Customer Support salary ranges between a mighty $120,000 to $150,000 a year, plus a bonus worth up to 15% of your salary, health and dental insurance plans, unlimited paid time off, company-issued laptops and other perks.
The great news is that even though it's an upper-level management role with awesome benefits, Formstack doesn't specify that a college degree or high school diploma is necessary to qualify.
They do state they are looking for someone with a minimum of 10 years of employment experience in a "fast-paced environment," a minimum of five years "managing a global customer care team supporting technology products," is fluent in English, and is knowledgable about data processing.
However, if you don't tick all the boxes or even any of them, Formstack's application makes it clear that they still want to hear from any hopeful applicants.
