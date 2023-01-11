This Texas Gas Station Chain Is Hiring & You Can Earn $200K While Taking So Many Vacations
You can fuel so many trips with that salary.
Having a job with a good-paying salary and benefits that include lots of vacation days can be the perfect way to achieve a work-life balance.
A Texas gas station and convenience store chain is currently hiring for many positions across different Southern U.S. states, and many of these openings come with a salary of up to $225k/year.
One of the basic requirements to get a job at any of the locations is a passion for clean restrooms. Yes, we’re talking about Buc-ee’s, the gas stations with the "cleanest restrooms in America," according to the chain’s official webpage.
After opening in 1982 in Clute, TX, Buc-ee’s has become a Southern U.S. traveler’s favorite as people regularly stop by the gas stations and stores now located all over Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas, of course.
Investor Alex Cohen recently shared a photo on his social media that shows a Buc-ee’s employment sign with the job openings salaries.
"You can spend four years getting a degree, racking up thousands of student loans, and working hard to land internships to make $80k as a product manager in Texas, or skip school and become a car wash manager at Buc-ee’s, making $125k," Cohen tweeted. "The choice is yours."
Buc-ee’s confirmed to Narcity that the sign shared in the tweet was, indeed, authentic.
While the chain has a different minimum pay scale depending on the location of the station, managers earn a high-paid salary in every state, and requirements don’t seem beyond strict.
"Managers must have sufficient experience to perform the specific management tasks," Buc-ee’s General Counsel, Jeff Nadalo, told Narcity. "We endeavor to hire managers from within the pool of our existing employees though we also hire from outside of the company."
Nadalo added that a passion for clean restrooms and outstanding customer service skills are the minimum qualifications someone needs in order to get a job at Buc-ee’s.
Combined with a good salary, employees can also fuel some traveling time while employed, as Buc-ee’s offers a total of three weeks of paid time off.
Some other benefits workers can enjoy include health and dental insurance coverage and a matching six percent 401k after one year of service.
You can check and apply to the chain’s job openings online on their careers webpage.