I Swapped My 'Work From Home' Office For Florida Coffee Shops & Here Are The Pros And Cons
When the pandemic was in full swing, people had no choice but to work from home. It became so popular, that it was all the rage for those who wanted independence at their office jobs.
As someone who was a news reporter on television and had no choice but to be on the field every single day, I eventually landed a "WFH" opportunity and absolutely loved it...until it got monotonous...and isolating.
I was staring at the same four walls day in and day out, and, when I got off work, I was still in the same place. So, I spent a whole week going to different coffee shops around my city in South Florida to see if it would change my overall mental health.
Cons to 'WFH' at a coffee shop
When you choose to work somewhere that's not your remote home office, you have to do your research on where to go.
I found myself getting anxious every night having to find a new spot for the next day, so I wasn't camped out at the same place all week. On the first day, I went somewhere familiar. Though the one day I went somewhere new, the wrong address was listed, so I ended up 10 minutes late to work.
Also, it can get expensive. Coffee places are charging one latté for almost $10. That's about $50/week, and you must be a paying customer in order to sit at a company for hours.
Another negative was the noise level. I have morning meetings daily, and I don't like disturbing others while I'm on a video call chatting, so navigating where to sit and when my meetings were scheduled was another battle.
Pros to 'WFH' at a coffee shop
There are many pros to this type of remote work. You really can go anywhere you want, as long as there is WiFi and a plug to charge your portable device.
I loved discovering new places, and I'm a bookworm, so fun, unique coffee shops fill my soul.
Working elsewhere got me out of bed early. I changed out of my pajamas, and I felt refreshed going somewhere I haven't been, or just finding different scenery.
Also, you're most likely at a place that serves food or a nearby restaurant for your lunch breaks, when it's necessary to get fresh air and explore more of the city. I never felt like I was confined to one area.
My productivity hadn't really changed, as I am someone who works best in silence, but seeing other people working around me kept me motivated to stay focused.
I realized I craved human interaction, even if it was just saying "good morning" to the barista in person.
Overall thoughts
The experiment was helpful as it changed my mindset. In the beginning, I think people loved working from home because it was new and fresh. It allows for flexibility, and, at times, it just makes more sense than having to race to an office.
I think humans need other people in their physical space, as well. There are no quick hello's on your way to the bathroom, stopping at your work bestie's cubicle to chat, or even just walking around the office for a break. Social companionship is what I missed.
When I was forcing myself to work outside of my bedroom, I appreciated the option to be home much more.
It became more of "I could work from home, but I choose not to" and it was a treat on the day I didn't go anywhere. Rather than just staying home simply for the convenience of it all.
Having the same place where I spend my leisure time be the same place I worked became difficult for my mental state to find a distinction between work and play.
I will continue to have a hybrid work environment and change up my weeks or at least go out to lunch for my breaks so that I change up my ambiance.
There definitely was a positively drastic change in my moods and how I felt every single day.