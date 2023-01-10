These Florida Cities Are Most Desirable To Rent An Apartment & Work From Home
Even with sky high rental prices, it's still attractive to live here.
Working from home has completely changed the game for how American's live their day-to-day lives and millions of people across the country relocated or moved temporarily for a change of scenery. Two Florida cities ranked in the top most desirable places for remote employees renting an apartment.
The study, done by RentCafe, looked at the best places across the United States for financial value and a good work/life balance and the South/Southeast Regions dominated.
While Greenville, SC and Raleigh, NC take the first and second spots, respectively, West Palm Beach, FL and Tampa, FL fall just behind as third and fourth on the list.
West Palm Beach is listed first in the country for speedy Internet. It's No. 4 in the U.S. for air quality and No. 14 for the most short-term rentals. South Florida is typically known to have skyrocketing rental prices, though it still makes for a popular residential location.
The average price to rent in West Palm is $2,071.
Tampa excels in a similar area. The city is the third-highest in the country for rental demands and has one of the largest amounts of remote workers in America.
The average price to rent in Tampa is $1,839.
It is home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay Lightning and Tampa Bay Rays, so the town has a lot of access to sports amenities, as well, which adds to its appeal.
Other Florida metro areas that people loved to move to while working remotely are Jacksonville (No. 14), Orlando (No. 16) and Naples (No. 19).