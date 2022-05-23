You're Not A True Floridian Unless You're Familiar With 6 Of These 9 Nostalgic Activities
The southernmost state on the East Coast of the United States is one of the most attractive vacation spots in America — mainly for its beaches, partially for its outrageous news headlines, and whole-heartedly because of the year-round summer weather.
While many people believe there must be something in the water, let's face it, Florida wouldn't be the Sunshine State if it didn't thrive on its unique landmarks, tons of bucket-list activities, and countless situations that make you say, "that's so Florida!"
Only true Floridians could say they've done 6 out of 9 of these iconic activities. Whether you were dragged to do these things as a kid or voluntary as an adult for leisure, you know it's not 'something in the water', but rather just that simmering heat that makes us tick.
Tried Astronaut Food At Kennedy Space Center
Address: Space Commerce Way, Merritt Island, FL
Why You Need To Go: Seeing Kennedy Space Center on Florida's Spacecoast is a neat experience that takes you through a tour of the science and history of NASA and its exploration of outer space.
If you're a true Floridian, you most likely went on a school field trip here and tried astronaut food.
Visited St. Augustine And Saw The Oldest Fort In The U.S.
Address: 1 S. Castillo Dr., St. Augustine, FL
Why You Need To Go: St. Augustine is the oldest city in the U.S., and with that comes the oldest fort in the nation, as well. It's called Castillo De San Marcos, and its expansive size is as large as a city block.
As a local, St. Augustine is a must-visit city because of its history and gorgeous monuments, and if you haven't gone on a school field trip, you most likely were whisked away on a family vacation.
Visited The Southernmost Point Of The Continental U.S.A.
Address: Key West, FL
Why You Need To Go: The concrete buoy that marks the Southernmost Point in the Continental U.S.A. is one of the most famous landmarks in Florida. Tourists love it, Floridians have most likely taken a picture in front of it, and it's easily recognizable.
The landmark sits at the Florida Keys and is the 90-mile mark to Cuba.
Waited In Line For A Publix Sub In Your Bathing Suit
Address: Any Publix Grocery Store In FL.
Why You Need To Go: Just type in "Publix Sub" on your Instagram explore page and you'll tons and tons of photos of people enjoying this delicacy at the beach. It's a well-known meal that Floridians stand by entirely because they are so delicious.
You'll most likely find many locals waiting in line in a bikini or bathing suit ready to hit the beach for the ultimate picnic. All Floridians had to have done this in the past, and if you check their lunchbox, it's probably filled with beer and ice only.
Taken A Walk Through Wynwood Walls & Art District
Address: 266 N.W. 26th St., Miami, FL.
Why You Need To Go: Wynwood Walls & Art District in Miami, FL is a funky spot and the perfect photo-op to find a chic and edgy backdrop. It's filled with street art and graffiti walls that represent a strong sense of culture in the Magic City. The art is incredible to see and the neighborhood is basically a standing museum.
When the area started gaining popularity, it was no secret locals and art buffs alike swarmed the area.
You've Been To The Trifecta Of Theme Parks: Universal, Disney, and Busch Gardens
Address: Orlando, FL, and Tampa, FL
Why You Need To Go: If the Sunshine State wasn't known for its beaches, it would be known as the theme park state, and a true Floridian has hit up all three amusement venues... many of them more than once.
The trifecta, and most popular of all theme parks include Disney, Universal or Islands of Adventure, and Busch Gardens.
You've Been On An Everglades Airboat Ride
Address: 32330 Tamiami Trail East, Ochopee, FL
Why You Need To Go: The Everglades is well-known in the state because it's a National Park Preserve located in the southern area. The swampland, marshy landscape, and alligators make it a location unlike any other in Florida.
You can take an airboat tour across the waterway and see the wildlife and the unique park, and many people who live here have done the excursion before. I even remember my parents taking me out of school to see the tour. Make sure you put on your earplugs — airboats are loud!
Went To Panama City Beach On Spring Break
Address: Panama City Beach, FL
Why You Need To Go: This beach was, at one time, one of the most popular destinations to party at for Spring Break, and so many college students enjoyed their time on the white sand panhandle beach. Besides the month of March, alcohol is permitted on this beach 11 months out of the year.
There are definitely some awesome memories to be made at this gorgeous vacation destination.
Ice Skated Where The Panthers Play
Address: 3299 Sportsplex Dr., Coral Springs, FL 33065
Why You Need To Go: The NHL Panther's hockey team practices at a local South Florida ice skating rink, and you can learn to skate, take figure skating classes, or just enjoy open public skating hours with your friends and family. They have fun colorful lights and play the top hits so you can enjoy your time. There's also a concession stand if you get hungry.
You can hang out where the hockey team does, and many who live near the Coral Springs area have had to of spent some free time at this fun rink.
