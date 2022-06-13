7 Unforgivable Mistakes All Tourists Make When They Come To South Florida
The snowbirds left, but summer season's visitors are on their way.
There is no doubt Florida is one of the hottest places to vacation and it continuously gains popularity year-round as snowbirds flock here in the winter and others just enjoy the clear waters in the sizzling summers.
From someone born and raised here, there are so many things I see travelers doing year-round that are just unforgivable visitors' mistakes.
Yes, we have the beaches and waterfront restaurants, but, if you don't pay attention to small things like the weather, you can ruin your trip in the blink of an eye.
If you don't want to be the stereotypical buttoned-up shirt guy with a thick white slab of sunscreen on your nose, you might want to pay attention to these common errors vacation-goers make that locals giggle at.
You think Fort Lauderdale and Miami are close enough to visit both.
Miami and Fort Lauderdale are reasonably about an hour away from each other, but as a local, you know it's an absolute nightmare to drive to either city.
Miami traffic is horrendous, and if you're in the Magic City, the drive to Fort Lauderdale is as annoying as your little brother asking "are we there yet?"
If you are going to make the trip between both cities, I encourage you to make a day out of it.
Oh yeah, and don't uber. It will be around an $80 trip just to get there. If you drive, tack on an extra hour to your trip if you choose to ride during morning or afternoon rush hour. You can expect dead-stop traffic and wild drivers honking their horns at literally everything.
So, be careful when booking a potentially more affordable flight to one city when you need to be in the other. You can save time and money.
Solution: Take the train. It's a 30-minute Brightline ride and you can even get a rideshare that takes you for free within five miles of the station. Plus, a standard ticket can be as low as $10 depending on when you go.
You think South Beach and Fort Lauderdale Beach are the only beaches.
Florida has so many beaches to visit that are way less crowded than the typical South Beach and Fort Lauderdale Beach.
Also, these beaches get really pricey if you don't spend your day the right way. Parking can be upwards of $20 or more, and the hourly cost can be $4 rather than your typical dollar-fifty.
There's a massive bar and restaurant scene along the beach, as well, but as a local, you know the food is average for a fine dining price, and it's just not feasible.
There are quieter beaches that aren't too far away, such as Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, or Pompano Beach, with a similar restaurant scene that's affordable.
You don't know about Las Olas, so you only go clubbing in Miami.
The nightlife in Miami is one of the city's highlights, there's really no question, but it is also super expensive, and, at times, can be overwhelming if you don't know where you're going.
You get caught in long lines, and drinks could be upwards of $20 a cocktail.
Solution: Downtown Fort Lauderdale on Las Olas Blvd. is filled with bars and restaurants. You can find fun places like The Wharf and Bodega, which have locations in both cities, as well as rooftops and beer gardens, like Rythm and Vine. It's a lot more relaxed for better prices.
You only need to speak English.
While this is more of an optional tip, the more south you go in the Sunshine State, the more Spanish speakers you'll find.
In fact, I once had an Uber who only spoke Spanish in Fort Lauderdale, so it's probably best you know the basics. It will definitely help you get around, especially when you're trying really tasty hole-in-the-wall spots that are authentic to the owner's roots.
In Miami, there is also Little Havana, which is borderline an extension of Cuba and is widely known to have a predominantly Cuban population.
Solution: Get your Siri translator ready.
You don't check your receipts, so you spend more money than necessary.
Because Miami and Fort Lauderdale are highly sought-after places, you want to check your receipts when you go to restaurants and bars.
A lot of times, there are service fees added to it, and many small towners don't realize it. Of course, it's nice to give a bigger tip when necessary, but many people end up spending so much more money for lack of attentiveness on the itemized bill.
Solution: This is also something many service staff doesn't tell you upfront, so you must be aware of what you're paying for.
You think it will rain all day after checking the weather.
Florida summers are most definitely rainy, but only for a quick hour. Many times the forecast will say it's going to rain all day, but as a true Floridian, I know that's not always the case.
Plan around the rain, but also take the radar with a grain of salt because most likely it will downpour for an hour and clear up like it never happened.
Of course, this is case-by-case basis, but for the most part sunny South Florida lives true to it's name.
Solution: Plan your trip around big storms, but a rainy day followed by a sunny day, most likely means the rain won't be here long.
You think beaches and restaurants are the only things to see.
Miami has a massive art district that's only expanding. While it's restaurants and beaches are fun to go to and easy to spend a whole day at, you should make sure to go to the many museums in the area.
The Graffiti museum, the selfie museum, the ARTECHOUSE Museum and the Wynwood area are filled with different kinds of art pieces. From street art, to fun immersive rooms for a photo-op, you can spend your time at unique exhibits.
Solution: plan half your day to walk through the walls, see some museums, and even get a good bite to eat in the middle of the art district.
