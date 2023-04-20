7 Storybook Florida Spots You Can Visit & Each One Is Like Stepping Into A Fantasy World
You can make your childhood dreams come true! 🏰
Beyond the beaches and the amusement parks, Florida is a unique place with so much more to offer. There are lesser-known tourist attractions all over the Sunshine State that feel as though you entered a fantasy world.
From castles to mermaids and even dinosaurs, these hidden gem destinations seem like the painted pictures of a storybook...and you're the main character.
We compiled a list of the strangest places around Florida that is the path less traveled, so you can see what's beyond the postcard, as your imagination becomes real life.
Coral Castle
Price: $18
Address: 28655 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL
Why You Need To Go: This castle in Miami is a stone sculpture that was carved by a man named Edward Leedskalnin between 1923-1951. It was made out of coral rock. It is coined an "unusual accomplishment," and his process of how he did it remains a mystery.
The sculpture is a historical stone garden with vibrant flora to decorate the stone around it. It is now considered a museum.
Weeki Wachee Springs State Park
Price: $13
Address: 6131 Commercial Way, Weeki Wachee, FL
Why You Need To Go: Weeki Wachee Springs is a natural clear-water state park that offers live mermaid shows to get in touch with your imaginative side.
The trained underwater actresses perform The Little Mermaid live so you can relive your childhood! Also, there is an opportunity to get in the water, slide down their water slide and even enjoy other water activities.
Solomon's Castle
Price: $15+
Address: 4533 Solomon Rd., Ona, FL
Why You Need To Go: Hidden away in Florida's woodlands lies a magical castle that is made with aluminum printing plates and 80 interpretive stained glass windows. The massive structure is 12,000 square feet and you can take a tour to feel like royalty.
This is definitely off-the-beaten path, and there's a restaurant on-site located on what looks like a pirate's ship.
Devil's Millhopper
Price: $4/vehicle
Address: 4732 Millhopper Rd., Gainesville, FL
Why You Need To Go: You can check out a 120-foot-deep sinkhole in the middle of nature. There's a gorgeous ecosystem, where you can immerse yourself in and feel like you're in a whole different world.
It's almost as if you venture down into a portal leading to another realm...It's screaming fantasyland, only it's real.
Dinosaur World
Price: $15-28.97
Address: 5145 Harvey Tew Rd., Plant City, FL
Why You Need To Go: You can see a nearly real Jurrasic Park at Dinosaur World. It's a massive space with interactive exhibits, dino-themed playgrounds and lifesize dinosaur structures.
It's a family-friendly attraction and there's a 7,000-square-foot gift shop, so you can take home a prehistoric gift, as you remember taking a step back into the Mesozoic Era.
Dry Tortugas National Park
Price: $15/person for seven consecutive days
Address: Dry Tortugas, FL
Why You Need To Go: It's a historical Fort in the middle of the ocean where you can walk along and check out the turquoise blues. You can only go to this state park by ferry or seaplane, and, once you arrive, it is a wonderful sight to see.
You can go snorkeling and check out the coral reefs beneath the water and even go camping to check out the incredible starry night under Fort Jefferson.
Bok Tower Gardens
Price: $17
Address: 1151 Tower Blvd., Lake Wales, FL
Why You Need To Go: You can visit enchanting gardens that drape around a magnificent tower, which became one of Florida's earliest tourist attractions.
The journey throughout the area will take you on an adventure as you explore old-town real estate and out-of-the-ordinary architecture.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.