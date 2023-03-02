A Sparkling Florida Beach Ranked Among The Best In The World & It's A Clear Water Paradise
If you're looking for clear waters and sunny skies, you might want to consider the sparkling white sand beach in Siesta Key, FL. It's located on the West Coast of the Sunshine State it is the most magical getaway.
TripAdvisor not only named this turquoise paradise a 2023 Traveler's Choice but also ranked it among the "Best Beaches In The World" at No. 11.
It's just South of Tampa near Sarasota and according to countless reviews on the travel app, the sand is unbelievably soft on your toes and the long stretch of shore is nearly immaculate with lots of room to avoid crowding.
You can walk along the aqua blues, sunbathe the day away or even take an electric bike tour during the incredible sunsets that paint the Florida skies hues of oranges and pinks.
You can also take a dolphin cruise or kayak the waters and see manatees through the translucent seas.
The town of Siesta Key also has no shortage of things to do as far as food and beverages, as well. Some include The Cottage and The Village Cafe.
In fact, MTV even showcased the area's local attractions on the hit reality show Siesta Key, an inspired remake of Laguna Beach, and became a popular location to film because of its scenic landscape.
TripAdvisor notes that there are 13 hotels in the area, two Bed & Breakfasts and Inns and 1,676 vacation rentals.
It's the perfect place to turn on "Do Not Disturb," lay out a towel and relax all your worries away.
Other U.S. beaches that made the list include, Ka'anapali Beach in Hawaii (No. 10) and Driftwood Beach in Georgia (No. 12).
