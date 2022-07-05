7 Basic Clear Water Beaches In Florida You Have To Cross Off Your Bucket List At Least Once
Basic is basic for a reason... sorry not sorry. 💁
Florida is widely known for its clear water beaches and year-round summer weather. In fact, it's one of the most basic things you can do when visiting the state, and that's why people love it.
Let's face it, basic is basic for a reason. Enough with the "hidden gems". Let's get loud and proud about the destination spots that make FL the place we know and love — just like the postcards.
We compiled a list of all the beaches you have to check off your bucket list at least once, even if you've seen it on social media a thousand times!
Miami Beach
Why You Need To Go: It's probably a very clear answer why Miami Beach is one of the best and most basic beaches to visit while in Florida. Its nightlife, widespread media attention, and over-the-top dining experiences take this city to the next level.
Frequently, you'll see celebrities here hanging out at the top nightclubs and dining establishments that are along the water. It might be a typical place to visit, but it's typical for a reason — the views, the entertainment, and the clear water make it the perfect tourist attraction.
Fort Lauderdale Beach
Why You Need To Go: Fort Lauderdale is a bit north of Miami and is another big city in Florida. This city's beach will give you a more scaled-down version of the incredibly crowded Miami Beach, and it's just as enjoyable. There are fun dining spots and the Las Olas downtown area with bars and shops.
This fundamental pin on the map is a refreshing place on a hot South Florida day and it's especially exciting in the evening when the strip is all lit up and bustling with fun things to do.
Clearwater Beach
Why You Need To Go: This location could easily be Tampa's most visited beach, and the reason could be in the name. Clearwater has just that — clear water. It's on the West Coast of Florida, which means there's definitely sugar-white sand, and it's flat which makes for a gorgeous landscape.
You can dip in warm waters and even see dolphins on occasion. It also has stunning sunsets.
Fort Walton Beach
Why You Need To Go: Fort Walton is on the Emerald Coast of Florida, which is on the panhandle and it's near a string of cute beach towns — some that even look like a slice of Europe.
Fort Walton is considered a visitor-friendly basic attraction cause it's near the large sandbar that's located in Destin, Crab Island. Even Jamie Foxx has been to this area of Florida.
Pensacola Beach
Why You Need To Go: Another area in Florida's panhandle is Pensacola. There's a Navy base in this city, so the area frequently sees different faces.
The silky sand stretches are the perfect foundation for the clear blue waters that crash along the shore. It is a more low-key vibe, and the sand feels like you're walking on a pillowy surface.
St. Augustine Beach
Why You Need To Go: St. Augustine is full of rich history and gorgeous infrastructure you can tour in the city. However, it is also home to a relaxing beach people love to visit and wind down at.
It has an impressive fishing pier and you can play sand volleyball there, too. The dreamy landscape has flatter sand making it easy to walk on and transparent shades of blue in the water to get your feet wet!
Naples Beach
Why You Need To Go: Naples was actually recently named one of the Top 25 Best Places To Live In The U.S. Their beaches might be a reason why. They have cute shops, elegant dining spots, and an endearing community vibe to the city.
It's on the Gulf side of Florida and has a pier you can go to, as well. It's a great place to swim or have fun under a cabana to protect from the sun that glitters across the ocean.
