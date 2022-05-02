Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

emerald coast florida

Jamie Foxx Said This Emerald Coast Florida Sandbar Is 'How America Should Be' After Visiting

"At the end of the day when we left, it was just a whole different type of respect."

Florida Associate Editor
A closeup of Jamie Foxx. Right: The Crab Island, Florida waters.

@iamjamiefoxx | Instagram, @crabislanddestin | Instagram

Jamie Foxx visited Emerald Coast Florida and spent time on Crab Island near Destin. He was promoting Brown Sugar Bourbon aka "BSB", a beverage brand he owns, and he wanted to reach a wider market — one that he says isn't "urban."

So, the rapper went to the Gulf Coast and brought all of his friends.

After being a guest at the underwater sandbar, he went on the Full Send Podcast and told the hosts of the show what a great time he had there.

The singer started off by calling the city "Republican land." He also made note that he and the group he went with "were the only black people on the water on a black boat."

Upon arrival, Foxx said he was recognized by a fan who ended up changing the song playing in the background from "Proud To Be An American" to "Golddigger", a song in which the artist is featured.

He took this as the perfect opportunity to grab cases of his BSB and start drinking with everyone on the water.

"We ended up spending the whole day together," said Foxx. "I know this sounds weird and kind of corny, but this is how America should be. Here I am with these guys, we're drinking, having a good time, and at the end of the day when we left, it was just a whole different type of respect."

The bourbon owner accomplished why he went to Florida in the first place — to reach more consumers.

Sales, according to Foxx, sky-rocketed, and he was able to do it organically by having fun with his friends on the Emerald Coast.

