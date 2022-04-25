This Adorable Beach Town On Emerald Coast Florida Looks Like A Lovely Swiss Village (PHOTOS)
This town is so romantic and the sunsets are stunning. 🌅
Sparkling emerald waters and charming European-inspired architecture make up one of the most romantic beach towns on the Emerald Coast of Florida, Rosemary Beach.
It's located in South Walton and it's the best way to travel to a Swiss Village with a Florida touch without ever having to go overseas.
There's boutique shopping, live entertainment, and luxurious resort rooms to enjoy your vacation. The cobblestone pathways and vibrant greenery give a pop of color to a gorgeous small town, making you feel like you are transported abroad.
With fine dining and even adorable local tapas restaurants to get a bite to eat, the cuisine is predominantly local eats.
These storybook establishments line the winding pathways that lead to the powdery sand beaches and clear waters.
From paddleboarding to kayaking and even private pools, you can enjoy activities all day long. They don't call it the Emerald Coast for no reason. The water is shaded with green and blue hues that glisten in the sun.
As the sun goes down and the sky is painted orange, the views are unlike any other. It also is the perfect backdrop for an elegant dinner and crafted cocktails.
The subtly pointed buildings with contrasting pops of burnt oranges yellows, and gorgeous landscape give the town a Swiss influence, however, instead of the Alps, there is the endless ocean.
Rosemary Beach is a popular destination for couples as well. If you do a quick social media search, you can see many weddings are hosted in this town.
If you're looking for a fancy yet casual weekend getaway Rosemary Beach, FL has no shortage of views and activities to unwind, sit back, and relax, all while feeling you aren't even in the U.S. anymore.
