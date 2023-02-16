The 30A Florida Strip Has Beach Towns That Look Like European Cities & It's A Dreamy Getaway
If you've been dying to go to Europe for your next vacation, there's a strip of beach towns in Florida that will give you exactly what you're looking for. It's along the 30A Scenic Highway and each coastal neighborhood looks like it was cut out of a travel magazine.
Their most popular destinations are Alys Beach which has a Mykonos aesthetic, Rosemary Beach looks like a Dutch Village and Seaside Beach which is inspired by New Urbanist architecture that came from European influence.
The roadway stretches between Panama City Beach and Destin, FL. Each beach town is not only different, but they are just miles away from each other along Florida's panhandle.
Alys Beach
Alys Beach is a gorgeous oceanfront town in South Walton with clear sparkling waters. It's filled with painted white buildings and a cobblestone road that looks as though you took a trip to Greece.
You can get room rentals with private pools or even go to their communal Caliza pool. There are opportunities for shopping sprees, wellness activities, and tasty fine dining with a backdrop of the breathtaking sunset.
Rosemary Beach
Rosemary Beach is like stepping into a Dutch Village. There's influence from the West Dutch Indies that is extremely prevalent within the architecture surrounding the area.
It's a large bike town, which resembles the culture in Amsterdam, and it's filled with lush greenery and a large courtyard that you can look over along your terrace outside of your stay.
Seaside Beach
You might recognize Seaside for more than just its beauty. That's because it was once the set of the Jim Carrey film, The Truman Show. The city has a magical vibe that, to this day, feels like you're in your own movie.
The buildings have a new urbanist style. According to The American Society of Landscape Architects, Doug Farr, who is one of the most influential urbanists, mentioned that traditional urbanism is reminiscent of that of 19th-century Europe.
So, it's safe to say there is a modern European influence in the lay of the land at Seaside.
Sandestin (Baytowne Wharf)
Baytowne Wharf in Sandestin is a fun little area that has a New Orleans, which is highly influenced by the French. The village has a fresh Farmer's Market and tons of things to do.
There is a playground, ziplining, rock climbing, a carousel and even an ice skating rink. If you're missing the adventure from different overseas excursions, this is definitely a place that will give you thrills.
You can even enjoy the lakeside views as if you were on the bayou.
