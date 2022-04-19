This Breathtaking Small Beach Town In Emerald Coast Florida Looks Like Mykonos (PHOTOS)
These white villas and clear blue waters are stunning. 😍
The Emerald Coast in Florida is absolutely stunning and a trip to the area looks like you stepped off a plane on a European Mediterranean island.
Alys Beach in Florida looks just like Mykonos, Greece and the clear sparkling waters are located in Fort Walton near Destin.
The private beach town has a mix of real estate properties and rental vacation properties that are in a secluded courtyard with access to the open waters.
Whitewashed buildings overlook the landscape where the skyline meets the water making the sunrises and sunsets a charming scene out of a postcard. These buildings are also a canvas for a Digital Graffiti event, where the town lights up with bright colors, selecting artists around the world to showcase their work.
During the day you can check out natural wonders and stroll along the beautiful Timpoochee Trail. The town also has boutique shops and classy restaurants with craft cocktails and happy hour specials.
The white and blue hues of the village wouldn't be complete without greenery. There's an amphitheater where you can enjoy live music. You can also get some exercise and ride your bike around the private city.
You can spend time poolside at their Caliza Pool and stay under the shades in isolated cabanas with food and beverage service, so you'll really feel like you're on a European beach resort. Aly's Beach Club has so much open space and plenty of room to cozy up and soak in some sun.
The villas are remarkably decorated with bright blue and pastel pink doors and green vines lined around the perimeter to get the full Mediterranean ambiance.
Some rooms even come with a private pool to enjoy and relax in the comfort of your own company.
Aly's Beach is a dream destination spot for visitors that will transport you overseas with a sprinkle of Florida.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.