This Dining Garden Is The Ultimate Weekend Spot In Florida For You & Your Besties

There's food, shopping, and live events... what more could the group chat ask for?!

Two women at Sparkman Wharf. Right: The food and garden at Sparkman Wharf.

There’s a one-stop-shop full of restaurants and shops right in the heart of Tampa Bay. It’s called Sparkman Wharf, and it’s the ultimate bucket list destination to hang with your besties.

The trendy outdoor venue is home to indoor and outdoor dining. It’s even home to a Biergarten and staple eateries, like Jotoro — their taco fries are a customer favorite!

You can get anything from pizza to tacos, you name it, and they most likely have it. You also are supporting local culinary chefs when you come here.

Let's go to Sparman Wharf

After you grab a bite, you can take in the sight and sounds as you relish in the atmosphere. Sparkman Wharf sits in a great location right on the bay with impeccable water views that’ll give everyone F.O.M.O. the second you post your pic to your social media!

From its massive stage and LED screen, the entertainment space has a recreational lawn known for hosting fun activities and live music events. There’s also a good chance that you can sign up for a fitness class that takes place in the middle of the garden.

You can find this hot spot at the intersection of the Garrison Channel in the downtown area. It was named after Stephen Sparkman, one of Tampa’s original movers and shakers who forever changed the economic and physical landscape of the city.

The garden was created to celebrate people who do things differently to push Tampa forward.

This place is especially fun to go to for a major sporting event, as they play it on the big screen and you can have some drinks and friendly competition.

Before you leave, you can take an iconic photo of the TAMPA landmark, and then hop on a scooter and sightsee around town.

