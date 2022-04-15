Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

This Airbnb In Florida Resembles The 'Friends' Sitcom Set & You'll Feel Like Part Of The Cast

The one where you rent an Airbnb with your friends.

Florida Associate Editor
The 'Friends'-themed Airbnb interior.

Airbnb

First, there was Rachel, Monica, Ross, Chandler, Phoebe, and Joey, and, now, there's you and your squad. There's a new Friends-themed Airbnb in Tampa, FL, and it is all the rage for the sitcom fans.

You brought them into your living rooms, and now you can sit in theirs... Well, kind of.

Besides the splash of purples, yellows, blues, and bright hues all over, there are mementos around the home that will bring you right into the scenes of certain episodes.

The 'Friends'-themed Airbnb living room.\u200bThe 'Friends'-themed Airbnb living room.Airbnb

You'll feel like you're at Central Perk, the well-known coffee shop in the series, as you step into the living room.

The kitchen has blue painted cabinets that resemble Rachel and Monica's apartment. They even have hidden excitement for the fans, like putting Joey's favorite book, The Shining, in the freezer, just like in one of the episodes.

The 'Friends'-themed Airbnb kitchen.The 'Friends'-themed Airbnb kitchen.Airbnb

You'll find the lyrics, "I'll be there for you", on a neon sign in the dining room. Yes, the opening song of the show will most likely be playing in your head all day.

From umbrellas on the walls of the bedroom to Phoebe's guitar and the replicated artwork on the walls of the interior, the owners' paid close attention to the small details.

\u200bThe 'Friends'-themed Airbnb bedroom.The 'Friends'-themed Airbnb bedroom.Airbnb

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom rental not only has a Friends vibe to the home, but it also has a prime location right in the middle of Ybor City.

One of the most special aspects of the place is that it allows six guests, just like the show's six-character friend group.

This rental is $242 per night without taxes and fees.

These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

