You Can Rent The Real 'Stranger Things' House In New Mexico With Friends For $28/Night Each

Winona Ryder not included, unfortunately.

Georgia Staff Writer
The alphabet wall in the living room of the Byers' house. Right: The exterior of the Byers' House Airbnb.

The alphabet wall in the living room of the Byers' house. Right: The exterior of the Byers' House Airbnb.

Netflix, Airbnb

The cozy home where Stranger Things' first three seasons were filmed is now a charming Airbnb!

Located in a quiet neighborhood in Albuquerque, NM, this home was once used as the set for the Byers family residence.

After production wrapped at the house, it was put on the market, and the new owners decided to transform the iconic home into a Stranger Things themed rental, where fans can escape into their favorite universe.

The large rental has five bedrooms, 10 beds, and four bathrooms, and it can accommodate groups of up to 14 guests, making it the perfect place to visit with a group of friends.

If you each split the starting rate of $389/night, everyone could spend the night at the Netflix filming location for less than $28/night each.

While the interiors are a touch more modern than the show's iconic '80s time capsule vibe, they've left little homages to the original series. According to the listing the owners are "trying to keep it as original/authentic as possible."

The open-concept common area features warm wood paneling and the famous alphabet wall with string lights exactly like the show.

The common area and the alphabet wall at the Stranger Things Airbnb.The common area and the alphabet wall at the Stranger Things Airbnb.Airbnb

There are also arcade games, an air hockey table, a ping pong table, and a mini bar so you can let loose with your friends.

The game room with a mini bar in the Stranger Things Airbnb.The game room with a mini bar in the Stranger Things Airbnb.Airbnb

The backyard is spacious and overlooks New Mexico's mountains.

The backyard at The Stranger Things Airbnb. The backyard at The Stranger Things Airbnb. Airbnb

The family room is sunny and spacious, fans might recognize the stone fireplace from filming.

The family room in the Stranger Things Airbnb. The family room in the Stranger Things Airbnb. Airbnb

While the space doesn't include the show's original scrappy friend group, hopefully, you get a chance to make some memories here with your own.

Stranger Things Airbnb

Price: $389+/Night

Address: Albuquerque, NM

Book

Why You Need To Go: You can stay at a real television set and relive scenes from a hit Netflix series.

These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included in the price.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

