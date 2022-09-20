This Chicago Couple Is Viral For Their Super Realistic 'Stranger Things' Halloween Decorations
Netflix responded on their TikTok!
October is near, and for many, it's time to dig out the Halloween decorations from storage and display them to commence the spooky season.
This year, a Chicago couple is already viral for opting to decorate their yard with an eerie, ultra-realistic rendition of an iconic scene from Netflix's Stranger Things season 4 volume 2.
TikToker users Dave and Aubrey of @horrorprops posted a video of their front yard on September 16 showing their recreation of character Max Mayfield floating in the air. Four days later the clip already has 13.6 million views.
The Illinois couple creates props, particularly ones in the horror realm. The hard work has viewers envious of how cool the decorations look.
"And here I am with my Dollar Tree decorations and $20 inflatables really thinking I’m doing something. 😂" a user commented.
There are 1.4 million likes on their publication, and even Netflix has recognized the impressive decor calling Aubrey and Dave the "#001 fan".
Netflix's comment on horrorprops' viral TikTok.horrorprops | TikTok
"Between seeing the reactions of comments on our TikTok and the reactions from people in person, it's amazing to see such similar moments of disbelief, " Aubrey told Narcity. "We could not be any happier about it!"
They have seemingly flipped their Illinois front yard into The Upside Down with other recognizable characters planted around the garden, and they've been revealing more props for the past few days.
@horrorprops
Upsidedown spire... it's looking strange here #halloweendiydecor #vecnascurse #strangerthings #strangerthings4 #upsidedown #halloween2022 #diyhalloween #horrorprops #transworldhauntshow #CHB #horrortok #spookytok
Other decorations include a mock-up of Vecna's chair, a creepy corpse of Chrissy Cunningham, and all sorts of chilling vibes of the series' alternate dimension.