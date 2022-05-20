The 'Stranger Things' Store Will Open In Dallas This Weekend & You Can Visit The Upside Down
They replicated the set to feel like you're in the show. 🎥
Ahead of Netflix's, Stranger Things, fourth season premiering at the end of May, the official store filled with set renderings from the show and exciting merch is opening in Dallas this weekend.
Once you step through the doors of Grapevine Mills Mall, you will enter the world of Hawkins, Indiana in the 80s.
You can stroll through a hallway of Hawkins Middle School, or pose with your squad at the 1984 Snow Ball backdrop, and you could even venture into the Russian lab if you dare.
A fan-favorite part of the journey is the playable Palace Arcade set that includes Galaga and Pac-Man.
They have a replica of Joyce Byer's iconic living room, where you can hang out on the couch as if you're on location with the cast.
It almost looks too real, as if you're about to leave the "Upside Down". That's because it quite literally is around the corner.
This shop is like leaving your current reality and heading to the unnerving alternate dimension where the gnarly Demogorgan will greet you.
The experience provides some pretty unique photo opportunities that will satisfy anyone who would love to transport themselves in the plot of the series.
Of course, the whole reason for this experience is the gift shop that completes your journey.
You can purchase merch from the "Starcourt Mall", such as a Hawkins High School varsity jacket, or a Scoops Ahoy uniform so you can have proof of your visit to the eerie world.
It is only open until the end of June.