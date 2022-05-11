Inside The Coca-Cola Heir's Abandoned Mansion Where 'Stranger Things' & 'Vampire Diaries' Filmed
There's a secret door inside.
Abandoned mansions always ignite a flicker of curiosity in people. Still, the fact that this historic estate has ties to the Coca-Cola empire was the sugary sweet cherry on top.
Briarcliff Mansion was originally inhabited by Asa Griggs "Buddy" Candler Jr., son of Coca-Cola's co-founder. What once was a grand mansion filled with lavish parties, and exotic animals is now left in crumbling decay.
The estate became a mental health institute in the 1940s, before being obtained by Emory University, which still owns it today.
Today the grounds have fallen into complete disrepair. But the ominous aesthetics of Briarcliff proved to be an ideal filming location for hit television series like Stranger Things, Vampire Diaries, and Doom Patrol.
Though today the mansion is private property, we've discovered some photos taken inside the eerie abandoned property.
The grounds exterior remains unkempt.
What was once a solarium filled with exotic plants is now a ghost of its former self. Weeds have crept passed the glass walls, covering the structure's floors.
Opulent details in the interiors of the house lie long forgotten.
A sooty fireplace is covered in decades of ash, but somehow still carries an air of luxury.
A fireplace inside the abandoned Briarcliff mansion.@archiveatlanta | Instagram
Old books are still on the shelves of the grand study.
The study inside the abandoned Briarcliff mansion.@archiveatlanta | Instagram
Inside you can still find old handwritten notes.
There is a "secret" door in the third-floor ballroom that leads to a mysterious room.
Even after a century, Briarcliff is still full of secrets.