17 Abandoned Ghost Towns You Must Visit In Florida
These forgotten Florida ghost towns are some of the state's best-kept secrets. Rickety houses and abandoned buildings surround South Florida. What once was a town full of people now is surrounded by ghosts and the memories of what used to be.
Florida is known for its beaches and party scene, but that wasn't always the case. Most of the state was used for farming and sawmill production.
People moved here because they were interested in agricultural work. But some environmental events erased the towns from the map. Discover the ghost towns of Florida and get ready for ghost hunting.
Hopewell in Hillsborough County, FL
The community was originally known as Callsville in 1870 but then it was changed to Hopewell. The area now is surrounded by citrus groves. The only things that remain are the McDonald house, Hopewell cemetery and church, and the Hull House.
Fort Dade in Hillsborough County, FL
This ghost town is in ruins and is only accessible by boat. The original town of Fort Dade is located on an island by Tampa Bay called Egmont Key. The troops lived here and it was considered a military outpost. The bad thing? Mosquitoes make life there unbearable.
Still standing is a 19th-century lighthouse and many of the fort's destroyed walls. If you are really looking for a real ghost town experience, grab a ferry a visit Fort Dade. The population used to be over 300 but today is open for state park visitors.
White City in Saint Lucie County, FL
This city was founded by Danish settlers around 1893. A man calling himself Colonel Myers came into town and tricked people by taking down payments for land, only to later disappear with the money. The Great Freeze of 1895 damaged the crops and many farmers decided to leave town.
Hague in Alachua County, FL
This place was a railroad town in the 1880s but the timber usage and the boll weevil destroyed the early industries. The town had a post office, community school, sawmill, commissary, and cotton mills. The Methodist church was built in 1880 and restored in 1892. It still has the original benches and wide board.
Anona in Pinellas County, FL
This town received its name from the Anona sweet apples brought from Key West. What remains now is the Lowe house and barn, as well as the Anona cemetery and school.
In 1873, John Wells established the first church that is now considered the Methodist church. The area now belongs to Randolph Farms and the pioneers are buried at the Anona cemetery.
Slavia in Seminole County, FL
This town was settled by immigrants from Slovakia. The industrial workers wanted their children to be raised on farms and away from wicked and large cities. Members of the Holy Trinity Slovak Lutheran Church bought 1,200 acres for $17,400.
The settlers lived in old shacks while the land was being prepared. The Slavia Colony Company disappeared in 1920 and the remaining acres were divided between the stockholders. Today, nobody lives in Slavia.
Zion in Palm Beach County, FL
Zion was built on the East Coast of Florida by the beach. This town had a small house with several rooms for the refugees.
Zion had a small post office that was discontinued in 1892. The house burned down in 1927 and many of the settlers disappeared.
Holopaw in Osceola County, FL
Holopaw means "walkway" or "pavement" in Creek (also called Muscogee, a Muskogean language). The town was owned by a company and most of the employees rented their homes from their boss.
The JM Griffin Lumber Company became the largest operation employing over 500 people. The company featured one of the first electric sawmills. The mill closed during the Great Depression and many of the workers left town to seek employment somewhere else.
Olympia in Martin County, FL
This town was built with Greek accents with the purpose of producing motion pictures. The Hobe Sound area was renamed to "The Picture City" and the town had plans to be the next Hollywood of the east coast. But let's be honest, Florida has never been able to establish a real production company.
The streets of Olympia had Greek names such as Zeus, Olympus, Mercury, and Saturn. In 1928, a hurricane devastated the entire city. Maybe you will see some ghosts roaming the streets too.
Quay in Indian River County, FL
Quay, Florida, was known as Woodley but changed its name in honor of Senator Matthew Quay. This town didn't last long.
There is an old wooden bridge that crossed the Intracoastal waterway. Later the town was renamed Winter Beach.
Kerr City in Marion County, FL
Only 100 people used to live in this forgotten city. The town had a post office, sawmill, general store, pharmacy, and school.
They had a cotton plantation during the civil war, but the Freeze of 1894-1895 was too rough for the residents. They left town and some of the houses remained. Floridians are not used to the cold.
There was a hotel that burned in 1907 and the post office operated until 1941.
Hall City in Glades County, FL
In the 1900s, a preacher from Chicago tried to build this town. There were around 100 people living here but the town never took off. There was never a real push for development and most of the things were far away.
It was completely abandoned by the 1920s. With no jobs, inhabitants had no reason to stay here.
Pine Level in DeSoto County, FL
This ghost town has history. The Sarasota Gang made Pine Level their headquarters. There were always gunfights and gambling around the town. It was like the wild wild west. People attended the saloons and drinking was a pastime.
After a while, the gang was captured. The only thing that remains is the Pine Level Methodist Church.
Ellaville in Suwannee County, FL
During the 1800s, Ellaville was one of the most popular towns. There was a lot of business going like a sawmill, logging, railroad car building, and turpentine. If you were a job seeker, Ellaville was the place.
But eventually, history turned sour. Racial hate crimes led to the town no longer being a safe place to live. One of the houses burned and the other buildings continue to decline.
Sisco in Putnam County, FL
Sisco is a completely deserted area.
The town was founded by a colony of 7th Day Adventists. The past residents had to leave because of the Great Freeze of 1895.
This major event not only scared people away, it destroyed most of the vegetation. Without food, people had no choice but to pack up and leave. Only the some descendants of the Reverend Main remain in the ghost town.
Bean City in Palm beach County, FL
Today Bean City looks like an empty land but it once was a farming community. The name of this former town comes from string beans grown by a population of mainly farmers and workers.
Like many past farms in Florida, a hurricane came in 1928 and wiped it out.
Romeo in Marion County, FL
You might think this town had a flair for romance given its namesake. But this old town was a farming community built in the 1850s.
Going there today, you would never imagine there were a post office and people living there. Unfortunately, most farmers left the area mysteriously.
