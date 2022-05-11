This Ghost Town In The Colorado Mountains Hides A Waterfall & Turquoise Pools (PHOTOS)
This hike belongs on your bucket list.
Inside the Colorado mountains is a treasure trove of natural beauty and lost history. The American West is full of abandoned relics and hidden natural wonders, and the Centennial State is no exception.
What used to be a bustling mining town outside of Telluride, Colorado, is now a ghost of its former self. Pandora was established in the late 1800s but was deserted in 1978.
The old Pandora Mill is one of the only remaining memories of the mysterious abandoned city.
These days, visitors flock to the area for other reasons. Less than half a mile from the old mill is the Bridal Veil Falls trailhead.
The 5.7-mile moderate trek is a part of the Uncompahgre National Forest and leads to the turquoise pools of Blue Lake.
The tranquil hike will take you past old mining relics, and beautiful overlooks where you can stop and take in the expansive views.
During the spring, the trails erupt with thousands of vibrant blooms. Fields of wildflowers blanket the floor of the rocky landscape.
Along the way, you can find the cascading waterfalls that give Bridal Veil Falls its name.
The pristine, blue waters along the mountain's jagged peaks are unforgettable. The trail is also pet-friendly, so feel free to bring your fluffy friend as long as you have a leash, and, of course, clean up after them.
The safest time for making this trek is during summer and fall, when the warm weather makes for ideal hiking conditions.
Bridal Veil Falls to Blue Lake
When: June through October
Address: Bridal Veil Falls Public Parking and Trailhead, Telluride, CO
Price: Free
Why You Need To Go: Lost history meets the beauty of nature where hikers can experience plunging waterfalls, turquoise pools, and fields of wildflowers.
