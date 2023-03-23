7 Stunning Hot Springs In Colorado That Are Open Year Round & Some Are Adults Only
A soak inside a steamy natural hot spring is one of the most pleasant experiences and can be enjoyed during any season of the year.
The gorgeous state of Colorado has an endless array of these relaxing water spots, which are open year-round. Each offers its own unique amenities like adult-only nights, clothing-optional soaks, all-inclusive resort choices, and even some free spots.
So, here are seven relaxing and utterly dreamy hot springs throughout the state's Rocky Mountains, where you can soak all your worries away with absolutely breathtaking views.
Strawberry Park Hot Springs
Staff Writer Brittany Cristiano at Strawberry Hot Springs.
Brittany Cristiano | Narcity
Price: $20
Address: 44200 County Rd. 36, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487
Why You Need To Go: Right outside the state's most hidden gem ski town of Steamboat is this magical spring surrounded by gorgeous mountainscapes that reach a relaxing 106 degrees.
The best part is after sundown, absolutely no one under the age of 18 years old is allowed to soak, so the area turns into a quiet adult-only oasis.
Pagosa Springs
Price: $65+
Address: 323 Hot Springs Blvd, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Why You Need To Go: This Colorado resort is said to have the "world's deepest measured geothermal hot spring," with a whopping 25 different pools to choose from. Some are even for adults only to sit in.
A pass gives you all-day access to soak, but you can have 24-hour access if you stay at one of Pagosa Hot Springs Resorts' lodging options.
Radium Springs
Price: Free
Address: Kremmling, CO 80459
Why You Need To Go: This super short 1.4-mile hiking trail leads to a secluded hot spring that is absolutely free to visit. The natural spring waters reach a comfortable 80 degrees, so it’s the absolute ideal plan for after a hike.
And, if you want to savor nature for longer than just a day, you can also camp overnight for free in the area.
Valley View Hot Springs
Price: $11+
Address: 64393 County Rd GG, Moffat, CO 81143
Why You Need To Go: Secluded in the wilderness of southern Colorado, the Orient Land Trust offers six different ponds that reach temperatures in the 90s - lower 100s, a swimming pool, and a hot tub for people to enjoy out in the impressive natural surroundings.
This peaceful getaway is entirely clothing optional, so you can relax in your birthday suit in the Centennial State mountains.
Glenwood Hot Springs Resort
Price: $39+
Address: 401 N River St, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601
Why You Need To Go: This spot is referred to as "the world's largest hot spring pool" and it reaches a steamy 104 degrees, an ideal temp for melting stress away at any time of the year.
Whether you visit on a sunny summer day or snowy winter morning, you'll most likely find serenity in these sparkling blue waters.
Mount Princeton Hot Springs
Price: $35+
Address: 15870 Co Rd 162, Nathrop, CO 81236
Why You Need To Go: You can find absolute bliss in this 105-degree pool with striking views of Mount Princeton.
It's a family-friendly resort, so you can also dig into a lot of onsite fun at the infinity pool, the waterslide, a fitness class, or a spa treatment.
Dunton Hot Springs
Price: $960+/night
Address: 8532 Rd. 38, Rico, CO 81332
Why You Need To Go: This renewed ghost town in Colorado has some of the dreamiest hot springs in the state.
It's been turned into a magical all-inclusive resort that gives off all the cool "Wild West" vibes, so you can have the most immersive hot springs experience.