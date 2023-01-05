This Charming Little Village In The Rocky Mountains Is A Bucket List Trip & Looks Like Germany
It's like a free trip to Europe. 🏔
European vacations don't have to be a thing of the past or the distant future. You can actually take one right now. Well, sort of.
The small town of Vail, CO brings all the charm of abroad right to its quaint village beneath Vail Mountain, where you can stroll down the dreamy streets and gaze at its adorable alpine-inspired architecture.
As you explore the picturesque Vail Village, you'll feel like you're wandering through a fairytale town tucked within the mountains in Germany or Switzerland. The old-world architecture of the bright shops and friendly eateries that line the streets makes for a quick trip to Europe without ever leaving the United States.
You can enjoy incredible scenic mountain views around the town all year round. However, depending on the time of year, there are season-specific activities like hitting the "world-renowned" slopes come winter and hiking the rolling green hills during the summer.
Whatever you choose for your itinerary, the town feels like you've stepped off the plane and onto another continent waiting to be toured.
If you want to indulge in your trip "abroad," you can visit locales like Alpenrose Restaurant, which gives you an authentic taste of Austria and Germany. Snag a schnitzel or pretzel to pair with your boozy treats at the cute spot between your shopping ventures.
As you stroll along the streets, you'll find many eclectic boutiques, souvenir shops, and cozy small businesses to browse.
So, find your favorite road trip buddy and get ready for the adventure of a lifetime without leaving the country.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on September 16, 2020.
