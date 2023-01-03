This Quaint Colorado Town Is A Snowy Mountain Escape & So Many Celebs Visited Recently
The Jenner sisters visited twice in December! ❄️
Each winter, the gorgeous snowy landscapes of mountain towns around the United States become a coveted vacation destination, even for celebrities.
Nestled within the Rocky Mountains, Aspen, CO has, by far, become a favorite for reality stars looking to escape the cameras, Grammy-award-winning singers taking some vacations, and billionaire CEOs taking yet another trip somewhere.
Proving this point, Kylie and Kendall Jenner stayed in the quiet village twice last month, and during this most recent time, they brought along a star-studded posse, including Justin and Hailey Bieber, who took to Instagram to share some pics. Also, during the same week, stars like Christmas queen Mariah Carey and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos were spotted enjoying the ski town.
Besides making for a quiet getaway, here is what's so special about this tiny ski village that celebs keep coming back for more.
Snow activities on Aspen Mountain
There are a few mountains to choose from in the area, and the Aspen Mountain is at the center of the action.
Whether you ski, snowboard, snowshoe, or simply ride the Silver Queen Gondola, taking in the surrounding mountainous views is a must-do when you're in an alpine resort town.
White House Tavern
The Jenner-Bieber clan had an intimate lunch at this tiny tavern inside a charming cottage last week.
You can order from an assortment of craft sandwiches and artisan appetizers for the table. There are also alcoholic beverages to sip throughout this perfect Apres Ski meal.
Sleigh ride dinners
As if straight out of a romantic Hallmark movie, you can actually take a ride on a horse-drawn sleigh through the snow with Pine Creek Cookhouse.
You'll end the journey with a delicious meal, including shareable plates and tasty entrees like Ox Tail or Elk.
Visit Downtown Aspen
You can walk through the charming downtown area with the surrounding snow-capped mountains looming over you, which makes for the most magical experience.
There's so much to do, including shopping at local boutiques, grabbing a bite to eat, or simply just enjoying the adorable wintertime atmosphere.
