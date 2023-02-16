This Short Hike In Colorado Leads To Hidden A Natural Hot Spring With Stunning Views
You can camp for free here, too! 🏔️
There are tons of hiking trails in Colorado, but not many of them lead to a natural hot spring like this one.
The Radium Hot Springs are secluded away just off of a short hiking trail in the mountains of Kremmling, CO, and the views of the surrounding mountains are absolutely stunning throughout the entire year.
You can hike this 1.4-mile down-and-back trail through a rocky plateau to get to the one primitive pool that visitors escape to for a little peace.
The springs are settled right off the Colorado River that flows by, so the clear waters mix, reaching a comfortable 80° to soak in after the quick hike.
During the winter and spring months, the area turns into a magical winter wonderland of snowscapes and cold air, but that's all a little easier to enjoy when you're soaking in the steamy pool.
Previous hikers warn visitors to wear sturdy shoes, as the ground tends to turn a bit icy on a cold day and could be slippery to walk on. Nothing a Coloradoan couldn't handle, though!
During the summer, the spot is still just as beautiful and relaxing in the mild Rocky mountain climate. It's basically just the ultimate day trip destination for those who want to get into nature and enjoy a little rest.
You can even camp here for free if you'd like to savor the experience a little longer — just pitch your space up in the parking lot, absolutely free of charge.
