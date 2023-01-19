This Massive Natural Hot Spring In Colorado Has 25 Pools & Some Are For Adults Only
It's open year-round. 🧖
There's just something so magical about soaking in a hot spring with the fresh Colorado mountain air surrounding you that you just can't find in any other state.
This utterly massive resort in Pagosa Springs, CO, has 25 different natural spring pools to soak in — some are adults-only — and it's the most relaxing getaway located in the southern Centennial State.
For a $65 general admission fee, you can have all-day access to the "world's deepest measured geothermal hot spring" with pools of varying temperatures, so you can find what works for you and soak all of your worries away until closing time.
However, if you want the adults-only treatment far away from kids, you must book the slightly pricier "Relaxation Terrace Package" for $130. This option gives you access to five exclusive pools where only visitors 18 years old or more are allowed.
Here, you can sip on a cocktail and soak in quieter conditions while overlooking the rest of the expansive resort.
If you want more healing past steeping in these "restorative" waters, there are also spa treatments offered onsite, including massages and facials.
You can even make it an entire trip of your Pagosa experience by renting one of the lodging options that include classic motel-style rooms and luxurious suites. If you stay overnight, you will have 24-hour access to the relaxing pools.
This resort is open year-round, so you can enjoy these steamy springs in all seasons: the snowy winter, the sunny summer days, you name it.
Pagosa Hot Springs Resort
Price: $65+
Address: 323 Hot Springs Blvd, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Why You Need To Go: There are 25 different pools to choose from, and some are for adults only!