This Small Town Tucked In The Rocky Mountains Looks Straight Out Of The Wild West
A unique getaway sounds good at just about any time, and some destinations can be enjoyed all year round.
For me, that destination is Steamboat Springs, CO, a town tucked in the massive Rocky Mountains that is a slice of the Wild West in all its glory days — minus the saloon shootouts and a John Wayne appearance. You can enjoy it in the stunning snowy winters and pleasant days of summer.
Steamboat is famously referred to as "Ski Town USA," but there is so much more to do here than hit the snowy slopes or hike. With an overwhelming population of cowboys and the presence of surrounding ranches, you'll definitely get that old Western feel, too.
I've been vacationing in this Colorado city for nearly every year of my life, and that’s how I know a thing or two about how to spend my time here. So, these are the essential places you must visit next time you're in Steamboat Springs, CO.
Main Street Steamboat
Address: Main St., Steamboat Springs, CO 80487
Why You Need To Go: The main street through downtown offers a lively stretch of restaurants and small businesses to explore. It's free to stroll along, and you can visit the local shops with the impressive Mt. Werner looming off in the distance.
The street's rows of buildings are situated like an adorable small wild west town.
Haymaker Sleigh Ride Dinner
Brittany Cristiano at the Haymaker Sleigh Ride Dinner. Right: The Yampa Valley.
Brittany Cristiano | Narcity
Price: $125
Address: Steamboat Grand Hotel, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487
Why You Need To Go: This horse-drawn sleigh ride takes you through Yampa Valley, which has gorgeous wintry views. The excursion is led by real-life cowboys who moved out to "The Boat" years ago and will tell you an interesting anecdote about it.
Once the expedition is through, you will warm up to a four-course meal and tasty cocktails.
Strawberry Park Hot Springs
Price: $20
Address: 44200 County Rd #36, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487
Why You Need To Go: There is seriously nothing better than soaking inside a pool full of warm natural spring water while surrounded by beautiful scenery. There are multiple pools to relax inside for a two-hour window.
One popular fact is that, come nighttime, the springs are completely adult-only.
The facilities are also super clean, spacious, and heated for ultimate comfort when changing before heading home.
F.M. Light & Sons
Address: 830 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487
Why You Need To Go: If you really want to get in the cowboy spirit, F.M. Light & Sons is your one-stop shop for everything Wild West, and it's been there since 1905.
There are walls covered in cowboy boots, racks of leather clothing, piles of hats, and just about any item a ranch hand could need to thrive. I still have a pink lasso I bought here back when I was a child.
Walking through the shop is definitely a unique experience.
Sunset Happy Hour & Gondola Ride
Price: $25
Address: 2305 Mt Werner Cir., Steamboat Springs, CO 80487
Why You Need To Go: This happy hour allows non-skiers to enjoy the sweeping valley views from the top of a gondola.
Enjoy cocktails and small bites while music artists bang out their folk tunes, which further continues that western vibe for me.