5 Ranches Near Calgary To Horseback Ride Down Magical Trails With Rocky Mountain Views
Channel your inner rancher.
The Calgary Stampede may be over, but that doesn't mean you have to hang up your cowboy boots just yet. There are plenty of ranches near Calgary where you can get the full Western experience and take in some spectacular scenery.
If you're looking to get out of the city and channel your inner cowboy, these ranches offer a range of exciting activities like horseback riding, cattle roping, and wagon rides on magical trails that offer vistas of the Rocky Mountains.
So grab your cowboy hat and saddle up, because there are some amazing Wild West adventures to be had at these ranches close to Calgary.
Boundary Ranch
Address: 2 Guinn's Rd., Kananaskis, AB
Why You Need To Go: Cowboy culture is alive and well at Boundary Ranch, a sprawling working ranch situated in the Kananaskis Valley, about halfway between Banff and Calgary. The location is worth the trip alone, as the ranch is surrounded on all sides by dramatic mountain peaks.
There are tons of outdoor activities on offer at Boundary Ranch, including trail rides with experienced guides, dog sledding, dog carting, wagon rides, sleigh rides and white-water rafting. Many of the tours also include a BBQ lunch.
Depending on which trail ride or tour you choose, you could be riding on wooded trails that wind past peaceful ponds, traversing paths that make their way down to the buffalo paddock, or trotting along high mountain ridges where you can take in views of the entire Kananaskis Valley.
It's worth taking some time to explore the ranch before or after your tour to see the farm where animals are housed. Boundary Ranch also has an interesting wildlife museum as well as a cafe, a gift shop and an entertainment centre with banquet facilities and meeting rooms for events.
Bar U Ranch National Historic Site
Address: Township Road 17B & Township Road 17A, Longview, AB
Why You Need To Go: If you're interested in the history of ranching in southern Alberta, Bar U Ranch National Historic Site is a must-visit spot. Established in 1882, the ranch is home to 35 historic buildings and sites that give you a glimpse into what life was like for ranchers over 100 years ago.
Many of the buildings at Bar U Ranch have been preserved with original furnishings and equipment, including the blacksmith shop, cookhouse and bunkhouse. Some buildings are staffed with interpreters who tell stories about the various roles on the ranch.
More than just a living museum, Bar U Ranch gives you the opportunity to join in a number of activities. Hop on a wagon pulled by Percheron horses, try your hand at cattle roping and sip on cowboy coffee next to the campfire. There are also multiple trails to explore that pass through pastures and fields.
Bar U Ranch is located about an hour south of Calgary and about 30 minutes from High River. The site is open to the public from May 15 to September 30, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is $12.50 per adult and free for youths aged 17 and under.
Homeplace Ranch
Address: #20, 339125 - 178 Ave., Foothills, AB
Why You Need To Go: Located just west of Calgary in Foothills County, Homeplace Ranch features around 600 acres of farmland, forests and trails. Horse whisperer Mac Makenny has owned and operated the ranch since 1974, and he welcomes guests with trail rides and horseback riding lessons.
The morning and afternoon trail rides start with a warmup in the arena so that you can get used to your horse, followed by a two-hour ride into the foothills to explore vast mountain meadows and wooded paths.
Makenny also offers a private horse awareness program for anyone who wants to get up close and personal with horses and learn how to communicate with them on a deeper level. This is perfect for parents who want to introduce their children to horses in a safe, controlled environment or adults who want to step up their cowboy game.
Homeplace Ranch offers trail rides and horse riding lessons year-round by appointment. All skill levels are welcome, and the minimum age to ride is seven.
Rocking R Guest Ranch
Address: 234051 Range Rd. 243, Wheatland County, AB
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a weekend getaway where you can immerse yourself in the ranch lifestyle, Rocking R Guest Ranch is just the spot. Situated in a beautiful rural setting about an hour's drive east of Calgary, this family-run ranch features two fully equipped cabins surrounded by nature.
You can start your day with a gourmet breakfast served in your cabin and then hit the trails on foot or horseback. The trails around the ranch pass through gently rolling pastures and make their way around Eagle Lake. If you're a fan of the TV series Heartland, you might recognize some of the scenery from the show.
Never been on a horse before? Not to worry, because the Carriere family is happy to teach beginners basic horse care and riding skills. Lessons can take place either in the heated arena where there are fewer distractions or outdoors on the ranch property and surrounding trails.
If you're visiting in the summer, you can also head off on fly-fishing excursions that include transportation to and from the ranch, all the gear you need like rods, reels and flies, and a BBQ lunch. If you're feeling really adventurous, you can also sign up for the white-water rafting trip.
Anchor D Guiding & Outfitting
Address: 450001 312 St. W., Turner Valley, AB
Why You Need To Go: Hidden away in the foothills of the Rockies about an hour southwest of Calgary, Anchor D Guiding & Outfitting offers a variety of horseback adventures for all types of explorers. You can start small with a two-hour guided trail ride or go all out with a multi-day adventure into the heart of the backcountry.
There are numerous trails to choose from, including gentle paths that take you through the foothills and prairies to more challenging treks along high ridges that take you up mountains and past deep canyons. The experienced guides can take you to hidden spots that look straight out of a Western movie.
Wagon rides are another way to explore the mountain scenery around the ranch. During the winter months, Anchor D offers sleigh rides through the snow and the chance to warm up around the firepit. Kids will love riding behind the massive Percherons and Belgians.
For those who want the full ranch experience, there are two log cabins for rent on the property that are set in a peaceful grove. The cabins are set up with everything you need for a comfortable stay including fresh linens, a full kitchen, a barbecue, a washer and dryer, and a wood stove.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.