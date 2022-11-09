This Alberta Ranch For Sale Comes With A Whole Village & Clint Eastwood Filmed A Movie There
It has 33 bedrooms and 43 bathrooms!
A huge ranch in Alberta is currently up for sale and it has an impressive Hollywood connection, as Clint Eastwood filmed a movie there.
The Ranch at the Fisher Creek, is up for sale for a cool $25,500,00 and although the price tag is pretty hefty, the ranch comes with practically an entire village including a church and a row of businesses that look like something straight from a Western movie... because it does.
The church and buildings on the ranch.Courtesy of Engel & Völkers
The 480-acre property has a stunning main lodge, as well as guest cabins, an indoor equestrian arena, and an 11-acre lake with a boathouse.
The ranch actually was the backdrop for the 1992 Clint Eastwood movie Unforgiven, as the fictitious town of Big Whiskey. Not only did Eastwood stay on the property throughout filming, but his co-stars Morgan Freeman, Gene Hackman and Richard Harris all also stayed on the site too.
The main living quarters.Courtesy of Engel & Völkers
Chris Burns, listing advisor for Engel & Völkers, said that the current owners of the property had bought parts of the set of Big Whiskey and rebuilt parts on the ranch, giving a "real slice of the Wild West right in the heart of Canada."
The property is right in the heart of the Alberta foothills so there are stunning mountain views and it's also just an hour away from Calgary.
The lake and boathouse.Courtesy of Engel & Völkers
Not only would you get a piece of film history with this property, but the main living quarters look like they've been plucked straight out of the wild west.
The huge log cabin has five bedrooms and eleven bathrooms, seven fireplaces and a grand dining room.
It also has an impressive seven fireplaces so it's the perfect place to spend a cozy winter.
Inside one of the buildings.Courtesy of Engel & Völkers
There are also six guest cabins on site which are divided into 17 fully private suites and lofts too.
The Ranch at the Fisher Creek
The ranch.
Courtesy of Engel & Völkers
Price: $25,500,000
Address: Rocky Mountain Foothills, AB